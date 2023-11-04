Gujarat Credit Corporation Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

Gujarat Credit Corporation Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported revenue was INR 0.629 million compared to INR 0.975 million a year ago. Net loss was INR 0.444 million compared to INR 2.56 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was INR 0.04 compared to INR 0.29 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was INR 0.04 compared to INR 0.29 a year ago.

For the six months, revenue was INR 1.64 million compared to INR 0.977 million a year ago. Net income was INR 0.196 million compared to net loss of INR 11.09 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.04 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of INR 1.32 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.04 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of INR 1.32 a year ago.