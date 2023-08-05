Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited reported earnings results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the first quarter, the company reported sales was INR 12,092.6 million compared to INR 13,339.8 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 12,238.2 million compared to INR 13,601.7 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 2,011.5 million compared to INR 3,062.6 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 18.31 compared to INR 27.62 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 18.31 compared to INR 27.62 a year ago.

