    FLUOROCHEM   INE09N301011

GUJARAT FLUOROCHEMICALS LIMITED

(FLUOROCHEM)
End-of-day quote NSE India Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-16
3950.30 INR   +0.66%
12:43aGujarat Fluorochemicals : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
09/19Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited(NSEI:FLUOROCHEM) added to FTSE All-World Index
CI
09/05Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited Proposes Final Dividend of First Half of 2022
CI
Gujarat Fluorochemicals : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

10/18/2022 | 12:43am EDT
GFCL: BRD: 2022

17th October, 2022

The Secretary

The Secretary

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex

Dalal Street, Mumbai 400 001

Bandra (E), Mumbai 400 051

Scrip code: 542812

Scrip Code: FLUOROCHEM

Sub: Disclosure of Information under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 -Intimationof Conference Call with Investors / Analysts rescheduled on Wednesday, 19th October, 2022

Ref: Our Intimation dated 15th October, 2022 regarding Conference call with Investors/ Analysts on Tuesday, 18th October, 2022

Dear Sir/Madam,

We refer to our intimation dated 15th October, 2022 giving intimation in respect of Schedule of Conference Call with Investors/ Analysts on Tuesday, 18th October, 2022 to discuss the 2Q FY 2023 financial performance of the Company. We request you to please note that the conference call scheduled on 18th October, 2022 at 4:30 pm has been re-scheduledon Wednesday, 19th October, 2022 at 4:0o p.m. due to some unavoidable circumstances.

The details pre-registration and joining of conference call are attached.

We request you to kindly take the same on your record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited

BHAVIN VIPIN DESAI

Digitally signed by BHAVIN VIPIN DESAI

Date: 2022.10.17 18:44:56 +05'30'

Bhavin Desai Company Secretary

Encl.: a/a

CONCALL INVITE

B&K Securities invites you to the Conference Call of

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.

to discuss the 2QFY23 Financial performance

on Wednesday, 19th October 2022 at 16:00 hrs IST

Management Representatives:

Mr. Vivek Jain - Managing Director

Dr. Bir Kapoor - Chief Executive Officer

Mr. V K Soni - Head (Projects & New Initiatives)

Mr. Manoj Agrawal - Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Vibhu Agarwal - Head (Investor Relations)

You are cordially invited

Diamond pass link

https://services.choruscall.in/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=48008

34&linkSecurityString=1669eb85a8

Dial-in Numbers

Universal Access: +91 22 6280 1222 / +91 22 7115 8123

International Toll Free Access Numbers

Argentina: 0080014243444 | Australia: 1800053698 | Belgium: 0080014243444

Canada: 01180014243444 | China: 4008428405 | France: 0800914745 | Germany: 0080014243444

Hong Kong: 800964448 | Italy: 0080014243444 | Japan: 00531161110

Netherlands: 08000229808 | Poland: 008001124248 | Singapore: 8001012045

South Korea: 00180014243444 | Sweden: 0080014243444 | Thailand: 00180014243444

UK: 08081011573 | USA: 18667462133

International Toll Numbers

HongKong: +852 30186877 | Japan: +81 345899421 | Singapore: +65 31575746

SouthAfrica: +27 110623033 | UK: +44 2034785524 | USA: +1 3233868721

For further information, please contact

Mr. Archit Joshi

Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd.

+91 98200 45344

archit.joshi@bksec.com

Disclaimer

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd. published this content on 18 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2022 04:42:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
