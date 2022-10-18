Gujarat Fluorochemicals : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

|
GFCL: BRD: 2022
|
17th October, 2022
|
The Secretary
|
The Secretary
|
BSE Limited
|
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
|
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
|
Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex
|
Dalal Street, Mumbai 400 001
|
Bandra (E), Mumbai 400 051
|
Scrip code: 542812
|
Scrip Code: FLUOROCHEM
Sub: Disclosure of Information under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 -Intimationof Conference Call with Investors / Analysts rescheduled on Wednesday, 19th October, 2022
Ref: Our Intimation dated 15th October, 2022 regarding Conference call with Investors/ Analysts on Tuesday, 18th October, 2022
Dear Sir/Madam,
We refer to our intimation dated 15th October, 2022 giving intimation in respect of Schedule of Conference Call with Investors/ Analysts on Tuesday, 18th October, 2022 to discuss the 2Q FY 2023 financial performance of the Company. We request you to please note that the conference call scheduled on 18th October, 2022 at 4:30 pm has been re-scheduledon Wednesday, 19th October, 2022 at 4:0o p.m. due to some unavoidable circumstances.
The details pre-registration and joining of conference call are attached.
We request you to kindly take the same on your record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited
Digitally signed by BHAVIN VIPIN DESAI
Date: 2022.10.17 18:44:56 +05'30'
Bhavin Desai Company Secretary
Encl.: a/a
CONCALL INVITE
B&K Securities invites you to the Conference Call of
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.
to discuss the 2QFY23 Financial performance
on Wednesday, 19th October 2022 at 16:00 hrs IST
Management Representatives:
Mr. Vivek Jain - Managing Director
Dr. Bir Kapoor - Chief Executive Officer
Mr. V K Soni - Head (Projects & New Initiatives)
Mr. Manoj Agrawal - Chief Financial Officer
Mr. Vibhu Agarwal - Head (Investor Relations)
You are cordially invited
Diamond pass link
https://services.choruscall.in/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=48008
34&linkSecurityString=1669eb85a8
Dial-in Numbers
Universal Access: +91 22 6280 1222 / +91 22 7115 8123
International Toll Free Access Numbers
Argentina: 0080014243444 | Australia: 1800053698 | Belgium: 0080014243444
Canada: 01180014243444 | China: 4008428405 | France: 0800914745 | Germany: 0080014243444
Hong Kong: 800964448 | Italy: 0080014243444 | Japan: 00531161110
Netherlands: 08000229808 | Poland: 008001124248 | Singapore: 8001012045
South Korea: 00180014243444 | Sweden: 0080014243444 | Thailand: 00180014243444
UK: 08081011573 | USA: 18667462133
International Toll Numbers
HongKong: +852 30186877 | Japan: +81 345899421 | Singapore: +65 31575746
SouthAfrica: +27 110623033 | UK: +44 2034785524 | USA: +1 3233868721
For further information, please contact
Mr. Archit Joshi
Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd.
+91 98200 45344
archit.joshi@bksec.com