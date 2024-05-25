Gujarat Hy-Spin Limited reported earnings results for the full year ended March 31, 2024. For the full year, the company reported sales was INR 917.63 million compared to INR 607.99 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 943.4 million compared to INR 628.23 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 1.68 million compared to net loss of INR 5.4 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.1 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of INR 0.32 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.1 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of INR 0.32 a year ago.