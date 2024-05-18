Gujarat Industries Power Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended March 31, 2024

May 18, 2024 at 08:45 am EDT Share

Gujarat Industries Power Company Limited reported earnings results for the fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2024. For the fourth quarter, the company reported sales was INR 3,726.94 million compared to INR 4,241.3 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 3,896.44 million compared to INR 4,334.85 million a year ago. Net income was INR 661.77 million compared to INR 651.09 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 4.38 compared to INR 4.3 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 4.38 compared to INR 4.3 a year ago.

For the full year, sales was INR 13,486.38 million compared to INR 13,555.65 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 14,250.36 million compared to INR 14,036.9 million a year ago. Net income was INR 1,985.11 million compared to INR 1,886.94 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 13.12 compared to INR 12.48 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 13.12 compared to INR 12.48 a year ago.