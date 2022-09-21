Gujarat Industries Power : Awarding orders/contract

Regd. Office: P.O. Ranoli - 391 350, Dist. Vadodara, Gujarat - INDIA

CIN: L99999GJ1985PLC007868

SEC:Updates:2022 21st September, 2022 The General Manager The General Manager Corporate Relations Department Listing Department BSE Ltd. National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. 1st Floor, New Trading Ring "Exchange Plaza", C-l, Block 'G', Sir Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Dalal Street, Mumbai: 400 001. Bandra (East), Mumbai: 400 051. Scrip Code: 517300. Scrip Symbol: GIPCL.

Ref.: Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR).

Our Intimation dated 09/09/2022.

Sub.: Letter of Intent (LoI) issued on 20/09/2022 to M/s. KEC International Limited.

Dear Sir / Madam,

Further to our intimation dated 09/09/2022, it is hereby informed that the Company has issued Letter of Intent (LoI), inter alia, for Design, Engineering, Manufacturing, Assembly, Procurement, Commissioning etc., to M/s. KEC International Limited on 20/09/2022 for 1200 MW (Pooling Sub Station-1) of 2375 MW Solar/Wind/ Hybrid Renewable Energy Park of 2375 MW capacity at Great Rann of Kutch area, Gujarat under single EPC basis.

Kindly take the above on records and acknowledge the receipt.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd.

CS Shalin Patel

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer