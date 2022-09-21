Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Gujarat Industries Power Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    517300   INE162A01010

GUJARAT INDUSTRIES POWER COMPANY LIMITED

(517300)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-19
91.85 INR   -0.97%
06:22aGUJARAT INDUSTRIES POWER : Awarding orders/contract
PU
06:01aKEC International Gets LOI to Build Hybrid Energy Park for Gujarat Industries; Shares Jump 4%
MT
09/14GUJARAT INDUSTRIES POWER COMPANY LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gujarat Industries Power : Awarding orders/contract

09/21/2022 | 06:22am EDT
Regd. Office: P.O. Ranoli - 391 350, Dist. Vadodara, Gujarat - INDIA

CIN: L99999GJ1985PLC007868

SEC:Updates:2022

21st September, 2022

The General Manager

The General Manager

Corporate Relations Department

Listing Department

BSE Ltd.

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

1st Floor, New Trading Ring

"Exchange Plaza", C-l, Block 'G',

Sir Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street, Mumbai: 400 001.

Bandra (East), Mumbai: 400 051.

Scrip Code: 517300.

Scrip Symbol: GIPCL.

Ref.: Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR).

Our Intimation dated 09/09/2022.

Sub.: Letter of Intent (LoI) issued on 20/09/2022 to M/s. KEC International Limited.

Dear Sir / Madam,

Further to our intimation dated 09/09/2022, it is hereby informed that the Company has issued Letter of Intent (LoI), inter alia, for Design, Engineering, Manufacturing, Assembly, Procurement, Commissioning etc., to M/s. KEC International Limited on 20/09/2022 for 1200 MW (Pooling Sub Station-1) of 2375 MW Solar/Wind/ Hybrid Renewable Energy Park of 2375 MW capacity at Great Rann of Kutch area, Gujarat under single EPC basis.

Kindly take the above on records and acknowledge the receipt.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd.

CS Shalin Patel

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Regd. Office & Vadodara Plant:

Surat Lignite Power Plant:

P.O. Ranoli - 391 350, Dist. Vadodara, Gujarat - INDIA

Village: Nani Naroli, Tal. Mangrol, Dist: Surat 394110 Gujarat,

INDIA

Phone: EPABX (0265) 2232768 Fax: 2230029

Phone: EPABX (02629) 261063 to 261072 Fax: 261080

Email: cs@gipcl.com

Email : genslpp@gipcl.com

Website: www.gipcl.com

Disclaimer

Gujarat Industries Power Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 10:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
