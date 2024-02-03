Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited is an India-based company that is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of fertilizers, industrial chemical products and providing information technology (IT) services. The Company's segments include Fertilizers, Chemicals and Others. The Fertilizers segment is engaged in the manufacturing of urea and ammonium nitro phosphate, which is marketed under the brand, Bharat. The Chemicals segment is engaged in the production of methanol, formic acid, toluene di-isocyanate, technical grade urea, weak nitric acid, aniline, concentrated nitric acid, acetic acid, ethyl acetate and ammonium nitrate. The Other segment includes information technology division activities and neem product related activities. Its IT division provides a suite of value-added services, covering system integration, smart cities implementation, e-auction, blockchain, education domain, e-governance, data center and cloud services, and CCTV surveillance systems.

Sector Agricultural Chemicals