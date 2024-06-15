Gujarat Natural Resources Limited announced that at the board meeting held on June 15, 2024, approved the appointment of Mr. Yash Vishwanath Bodade as Additional Director (Independent Director Category) of the Company with effect from June 15, 2024. Mr. Yash Bodade, aged 22 years, is a B.Sc. graduate having specialization in computer science.

He has an experience of more than two years in managing portfolios of various clients in his financial consu ltancy and advisory firm . His Technology & Finance related skill s & knowledge will help the company in taking strategic decision in the interest of the Company.