Gujarat Pipavav Port Limited Announces Operational Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months of Ended December 31, 2022

Gujarat Pipavav Port Limited announced operational results for the third quarter and nine months of ended December 31, 2022. For the quarter, the company reported Containers were 191,000 TEUs against 157,000 TEUs a year ago. Dry Bulk was 0.98 million MT against 0.67 million MT a year ago. Liquid was 0.33 million MT against 0.24 million MT a year ago. Ro Ro was 10,000 units against 7,000 units a year ago.



For the nine months, the company reported Containers were 564,000 TEUs against 464,000 TEUs a year ago. Dry Bulk was 3.22 million MT against 2.72 million MT a year ago. Liquid was 0.75 million MT against 0.57 million MT a year ago. Ro Ro was 25,000 units against 17,000 units a year ago.