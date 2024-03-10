Gulf Cable and Electrical Industries Company - KPSC reported earnings results for the full year ended December 31, 2023. For the full year, the company reported sales was KWD 102.22 million compared to KWD 102.5 million a year ago. Net income was KWD 21.04 million compared to KWD 12.95 million a year ago.

Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was KWD 0.101 compared to KWD 0.062 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was KWD 0.101 compared to KWD 0.062 a year ago.