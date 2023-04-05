Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kuwait
  4. Kuwait Stock Exchange
  5. Gulf Cable and Electrical Industries Company - KPSC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CABLE   KW0EQ0500862

GULF CABLE AND ELECTRICAL INDUSTRIES COMPANY - KPSC

(CABLE)
  Report
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-03
1.128 KWD   +0.89%
Summary 
Summary

Gulf Cable and Electrical Industries KPSC : العرض التقديمي لمؤتمر المحللين للسنة المالية 2022

04/05/2023 | 02:41am EDT
INVESTORS

PRESENTATION

Gulf Cables & Electrical Industries Group Co. K.S.C.P

ع.ك.م.ش ةيئابرهكلا تاعانصلاو تلاباكلل جيلخلا ةعومجم ةكرش

Year Ended 31 December 2022

Cables that pulse withlife

Gulf Cables & Electrical Industries Group Co. K.S.C.P

Disclaimer

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information set out in this presentation and provided in the discussion subsequent thereto does not constitute an offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell securities. It is solely for use as an investor presentation and is provided as information only. This presentation does not contain all of the information that is material to an investor.

This presentation has been prepared by, and is the sole responsibility of, Gulf Cables & Electrical Industries Group Co. ("Group"). The information herein may be amended and supplemented and may not as such be relied upon for the purpose of entering into any transaction.

This document is furnished to you solely for your information. You may not reproduce it or redistribute it to any other person.

No person shall have any right of action against the Group or any other person in relation to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this presentation. Nothing in this presentation shall form the basis of any contract or commitment whatsoever.

No person is authorized to give any information or to make any representation not contained in and not consistent with this presentation, and if given or made, such information or representation must not be relied upon as having been authorized by or on behalf of the Group.

This presentation does not disclose all the risks and other significant issues related to an investment in any securities/transaction. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The Group is under no obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements that involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties. These statements may be identified by such words as "may", "plans", "expects", "believes" and similar expressions or by their context. The Group does not assume any obligation to update its views of such risks and uncertainties or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to the forward-looking statements made herein.

ROUNDING ADJUSTMENTS

Certain monetary amounts, percentages and other figures included in this presentation have been subject to rounding adjustments. Accordingly, figures shown as totals in certain tables or charts may not be the arithmetic aggregation of the figures that precede them, and figures expressed as percentages in the text may not total 100% or, as applicable, when aggregated, may not be the arithmetic aggregation of the percentages that precede them.

2

Gulf Cables & Electrical Industries Group Co. K.S.C.P

Our Vision

ACHIEVE GCC PRODUCT INNOVATION LEADERSHIP

AND EXPAND OUR PREMIER POSITION IN OUR CORE MARKETS,

WHILE DELIVERING ABOVE-MARKET GROWTH,

SUPERIOR PROFITABILITY AND STRONG CASH FLOW GENERATION

TO PROVIDE SHAREHOLDERS WITH ATTRACTIVE RETURNS,

YET MAINTAIN ABSOLUTE INTEGRITY

AND IN CONFORMITY WITH THE HIGHEST ETHICAL STANDARDS.

3

Gulf Cables & Electrical Industries Group Co. K.S.C.P

Contents

  • Performance Highlights
  • Financial Overview
  • Appendix

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Gulf Cable and Electrical Industries Company KSC published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 06:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
