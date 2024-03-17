2023

Gulf Cables & Electrical Industries Group Co. K.S.C.P

ع.ك.م.ش ةيئابرهكلا تاعانصلاو تلاباكلل جيلخلا ةعومجم ةكرش

Year Ended 31 December 2023

We Build the World Together

Gulf Cables & Electrical Industries Group Co. K.S.C.P

Gulf Cables & Electrical Industries Group Co. K.S.C.P

Our Vision

ACHIEVE GCC PRODUCT INNOVATION LEADERSHIP

AND EXPAND OUR PREMIER POSITION IN OUR CORE MARKETS,

WHILE DELIVERING ABOVE-MARKET GROWTH,

SUPERIOR PROFITABILITY AND STRONG CASH FLOW GENERATION

TO PROVIDE SHAREHOLDERS WITH ATTRACTIVE RETURNS,

YET MAINTAIN ABSOLUTE INTEGRITY

AND IN CONFORMITY WITH THE HIGHEST ETHICAL STANDARDS.

Gulf Cables & Electrical Industries Group Co. K.S.C.P

Contents

  • Performance Highlights
  • Financial Overview
  • Appendix

Gulf Cables & Electrical Industries Group Co. K.S.C.P

Performance Highlights

Total Revenue1

  • +8.0%

122.1m in Y2023

113.0m in Y2022

Assets

-3.4%

280.6m in Y2023

290.6m in Y2022

Note: all figures are in KWD

Sales & contracting

revenue

-0.3%

102.2m in Y2023

102.5m in Y2022

Liabilities

-19.9%

49.9m in Y2023

62.2m in Y2022

EBITDA

  • +43.4%

25.9m in Y2023

18.1m in Y2022

Equity

  • +1.1%

230.8m in Y2023

228.3m in Y2022

Net Profit

  • +62.2%

21.0m in Y2023

13.0m in Y2022

Production

Metric Ton ('000')

-1.1%

50.3MT in Y2023 50.8MT in Y2022

EPS

  • +62.8%

101 Fils in Y2023

62 Fils in Y2022

Dividend

  • +8.3%

65 fils2 in Y2023

60 fils in Y2022

  1. Total revenue consist of cable sales, contracting revenue and investment revenue.
  2. Proposed by the Board of Directors and subject to General Assembly approval.

Gulf Cables & Electrical Industries Group Co. K.S.C.P

Financial Overview - Group

Total Revenue Breakdown

Million - KWD

19.9

5.8

Y2023

96.4

10.5

3.2

Y2022

Cable sales

99.3 Investments Service contracts

120

100

80

60

40

20

0

Sales & Contracting Revenue

Million - KWD

102.5 102.2

80.379.6

22.222.6

Y2022Y2023

Jordan Kuwait

Net Profit Breakdown by Country

Million - KWD

25

21.0

20

1513.0

10

21.4

5

12.8

0.2

0

-0.4

-5

Y2022

Y2023

Jordan

Kuwait

In Y2023:

  • Total revenue grew by 8% compared to Y2022 from KWD 113m to KWD 122.1m.
  • Total sales & contracting revenue for the Group decreased by 0.3% compared to Y2022.
  • Sales & contracting revenue from Kuwait consists of revenue from cable sales, amounted to KWD 73.8m and service contracts revenue, amounted to KWD 5.8m.
  • Net profit for the Group increased by 62.2% compared to Y2022.

Gulf Cables & Electrical Industries Group Co. K.S.C.P

Financial Overview - Gulf Cables Kuwait

Breakdown of Cable Sales by Sector

80

70

60

50

40

30

20

10

0

Million - KWD

67.1

63.9

7.3 6.7

3.3 3.2

Local Public

Local Private

Export Sector

SectorSector

Y2022 Y2023

Y2022

Y2023

Export

Local Public

Export

Local Public

Sector

4%

Sector

Sector

Sector

10%

5%

9%

Local

Local

Private

Private

Sector

Sector

86%

86%

Description (Million, KWD)

Y2022

Y2023

Change

% Change

Local Public Sector

7.3

6.7

-0.6

-7.3%

Local Private Sector

67.1

63.9

-3.3

-4.9%

Export Sector

3.3

3.2

-0.1

-5.1%

Total Sales

77.7

73.8

-3.9

-5.1%

  • In Y2023 Total sales decreased by 5.1% compared to Y2022 mainly due to decline in sales to Local Private Sector.
  • Local Private Sector sales decreased by 4.9% mainly due to decrease in sales of medium voltage cables to the Local Private Sector for the PAHW projects.

Gulf Cables & Electrical Industries Group Co. K.S.C.P

Financial Overview - Group Production and Sales by Weight

Sales Breakdown by Product

70

Quantity in ('000') Metric Ton

Y2022

Y2023

60

Sales Breakdown by Product (Weight)

% Change

51.8

51.5

MT

MT

50

Medium Voltage Cables

20,685

20,891

1.0%

40

31.1

30.6

Low Voltage and Other Cables

31,061

30,633

-1.4%

30

Total Cables

51,746

51,524

-0.4%

20

20.7

20.9

10

Production Breakdown by Material

Y2022

Y2023

% Change

MT

MT

0

Y2022

Y2023

Copper Cables (Low & Medium Voltage)

38,204

35,283

-7.6%

Medium Voltage

Low Voltage & Other

Aluminum Cables (Low & Medium Voltage)

12,627

14,984

18.7%

Total Copper & Aluminum Cables

50,831

50,267

-1.1%

Production Breakdown by Material

70

Quantity in ('000') Metric Ton

In Y2023:

The sales weight of medium voltage cables shows a nominal increase of 1.0%

60

50.8

50.3

50

12.6

15.0

40

30

20

38.2

35.3

10

0

Y2022

Y2023

Copper

Aluminum

compared to Y2022. The decrease in 11KV Copper Cable sales to PAHW

projects was compensated by the increase in sale of 11KV Aluminum cables.

In contrary, Low Voltage Cables sales displayed a decrease of 1.4% due to

lower supply to MEW, contractors of various projects of PAHW & MEW.

Total production weight also witnessed a decrease of 1.1%. Copper Cables

shows a decrease of 7.6%. On the other hand, Aluminum cables displays an

increase of 18.7%.

Gulf Cables & Electrical Industries Group Co. K.S.C.P

Financial Overview - Ratio Analysis

Ratios

Y2022

Y2023

Change

Profitability

Gross Profit Margin - %

12.6%

12.9%

0.3%

EBITDA Margin - %

17.6%

25.3%

7.7%

Net Profit Margin - %

12.6%

20.6%

8.0%

ROA on Average Assets - % (with investment

4.3%

7.4%

3.1%

income)

ROE on Average Equity - % (with investment

5.7%

9.2%

3.5%

income)

Leverage

Total Debt Percentage of Total Assets-%

15.3%

11.3%

-4.0%

Debt to Equity Ratio-%

19.5%

13.7%

-5.8%

Interest Coverage Ratio

8.3

12.7

4.4

Liquidity

Current Ratio

3.7

3.8

0.1

Quick Ratio

1.9

2.0

0.1

Working Capital to Total Assets

0.2

0.2

0.0

  • Group's gross profit margin increased slightly from 12.6% to 12.9% due to the decrease in cost of revenue on annual basis.
  • EBITDA margin shows an increase from 17.6% in Y2022 to 25.3% in Y2023, this is because of the increase in Dividend income compared to Y2022.
  • Total debt percentage of total assets and debt to equity ratios improved in comparison with Y2022 due to the settlement of borrowings amounted KWD 15.5m in Y2023.
  • Interest coverage ratio increased to 12.7x with an increase of 4.4x.
  • The Group displays a nominal increase in its current & quick ratios in Y2023.
  • Working capital to total assets remained the same.
  • Overall, all the financial ratios of the Group are showing healthy movements.

