Q1-2024
Period Ended 31 March 2024
INVESTORS PRESENTATION
Gulf Cables & Electrical Industries Group Co. K.S.C.P
We Build the World Together
ع.ك.م.ش ةيئابرهكلا تاعانصلاو تلاباكلل جيلخلا ةعومجم ةكرش
Gulf Cables & Electrical Industries Group Co. K.S.C.P
2
Gulf Cables & Electrical Industries Group Co. K.S.C.P
Our Vision
ACHIEVE GCC PRODUCT INNOVATION LEADERSHIP
AND EXPAND OUR PREMIER POSITION IN OUR CORE MARKETS,
WHILE DELIVERING ABOVE-MARKET GROWTH,
SUPERIOR PROFITABILITY AND STRONG CASH FLOW GENERATION
TO PROVIDE SHAREHOLDERS WITH ATTRACTIVE RETURNS,
YET MAINTAIN ABSOLUTE INTEGRITY
AND IN CONFORMITY WITH THE HIGHEST ETHICAL STANDARDS.
3
Gulf Cables & Electrical Industries Group Co. K.S.C.P
Contents
- Performance Highlights
- Financial Overview
- Appendix
4
Gulf Cables & Electrical Industries Group Co. K.S.C.P
Performance Highlights
Total Revenue1
-18.3%
35.3m in Q1- 2024
43.2m in Q1- 2023
Assets
- +10.2%
309.2m in Mar.2024
280.6m in Dec.2023
Sales & contracting
revenue
-14.3%
24.6m in Q1- 2024
28.7m in Q1- 2023
Liabilities
-7.5%
46.1m in Mar.2024
49.9m in Dec.2023
EBITDA
-15.7%
11.9m in Q1- 2024
14.1m in Q1- 2023
Loans & Financing
Facilities
-9.9%
28.1m in Mar.2024
31.2m in Dec.2023
Net Profit
-16.2%
10.5m in Q1- 2024
12.5m in Q1- 2023
Equity
- +14.0%
263.1m in Mar.2024
230.8m in Dec.2023
EPS
-16.7%
- Fils in Q1- 2024
- Fils in Q1- 2023
Production
Metric Ton ('000')
- 3.0%
13.3MT in Q1- 2024 12.9MT in Q1- 2023
Note: all figures are in KWD
1 Total revenue consist of cable sales, contracting revenue and investment revenue.
5
Gulf Cables & Electrical Industries Group Co. K.S.C.P
Financial Overview - Group
Total Revenue Breakdown
Million - KWD
1.8
10.7Q1-2024
22.8
1.1
14.5Q1-2023
35
30
25
20
15
10
5
Sales & Contracting Revenue
Million - KWD
28.7
24.6
24.218.0
4.56.6
Net Profit- Quarterly Basis
Million - KWD
Q1-2024
10.5
Q4-2023
2.7
Q3-2023
1.7
Q2-2023
4.1
Q1-2023
12.5
27.6
Cable sales
Investments Service contracts
0
Q1-2023Q1-2024 Jordan Kuwait
0
2
4
6
8
10
12
14
In Q1- 2024:
- Total revenue declined by 18.3% compared to Q1- 2023 from KWD 43.2m to KWD 35.3m.
- Total Sales & contracting revenue for the Group saw a 14.3% reduction compared to Q1-2023.
- Sales & contracting revenue amounted to KWD 24.6m consists of revenue from cable sales by KWD 22.8m and service contracts revenue by KWD 1.8m.
- The net profit for the Group also declined, showing a 16.2% decrease compared to Q1-2023.
6
Gulf Cables & Electrical Industries Group Co. K.S.C.P
Financial Overview - Gulf Cables Kuwait
Breakdown of Cable Sales by Sector
24
21
18
15
12
9
6
3
0
Million - KWD
21.0
14.6
1.4
0.9
0.7
0.7
Local Public
Local Private
Export Sector
Sector
Sector
Q1- 2023
Q1- 2024
Q1-2023
Q1-2024
Export
Local Public
Export
Local Public
Sector
Sector
Sector
Sector
3%
6%
5%
6%
Local
Local
Private
Private
Sector
Sector
91%
89%
Description (Million, KWD)
Q1-2023
Q1-2024
Change
% Change
Local Public Sector
1.4
0.9
-0.5
-35.7%
Local Private Sector
21.0
14.6
-6.4
-30.6%
Export Sector
0.7
0.7
0.0
0.0%
Total Sales
23.1
16.2
-6.9
-29.7%
In Q1- 2024:
- Total sales experienced a drop of 29.7% compared to Q1-2023, primarily attributed to the absence of major private sector projects and reduced tenders from MEW and PAHW.
- Both the local public and private sectors saw a decrease in sales compared to Q1-2023.
7
Gulf Cables & Electrical Industries Group Co. K.S.C.P
Financial Overview - Group Sales and Production by Weight
Sales Breakdown by Product
Production Breakdown by Material
Quantity in ('000') Metric Ton
Quantity in ('000') Metric Ton
18
16
16.4
14
16
13.1
14
12
12
9.7
10
10
7.3
8
8
6
6
4
4
6.7
5.8
2
2
0
Q1- 2023
Q1- 2024
0
Medium Voltage
Low Voltage & Others
Sales Breakdown by Product
Q1- 2023
Q1- 2024
% Change
MT
MT
Medium Voltage Cables
6,747
5,765
-14.6%
Low Voltage and Other Cables
9,659
7,263
-24.8%
Total Cables
16,406
13,028
-20.6%
Production Breakdown by Material
Q1- 2023
Q1- 2024
% Change
MT
MT
Copper Cables (Low & Medium Voltage)
8,745
9,465
8.2%
Aluminum Cables (Low & Medium Voltage)
4,156
3,818
-8.1%
Total Copper & Aluminum Cables
12,901
13,283
3.0%
12.913.3
4.23.8
8.79.5
Q1- 2023
Q1- 2024
Copper
Aluminum
In Q1- 2024:
- Total cables sales weight experienced a decrease of 20.6% compared to Q1-2023.
- In production, copper cables saw an increase of 8.2%, whereas aluminum cables displays a decrease of 8.1%.
- Overall, the total cables production rose by 3.0%.
8
Gulf Cables & Electrical Industries Group Co. K.S.C.P
Financial Overview - Ratio Analysis
Ratios
Q1- 2023
Q1- 2024
Change
FY2023
Profitability
Gross Profit Margin - %
8.2%
11.5%
3.3%
12.9%
EBITDA Margin - %
48.9%
48.1%
-0.8%
25.3%
Net Profit Margin - %
43.4%
42.5%
-0.9%
20.6%
ROA on Average Assets - % (with
4.4%
3.5%
-0.8%
7.4%
investment income)
ROE on Average Equity - % (with
5.5%
4.2%
-1.3%
9.2%
investment income)
Leverage
Total Debt Percentage of Total
13.2%
9.3%
-3.9%
11.3%
Assets-%
Debt to Equity Ratio-%
16.5%
10.9%
-5.6%
13.7%
Interest Coverage Ratio
28.0
28.0
0.0
12.7
Liquidity
Current Ratio
3.7
4.1
0.4
3.8
Quick Ratio
2.2
2.1
-0.1
2.0
Working Capital to Total Assets
0.2
0.2
0.0
0.2
In Q1- 2024:
- The Group's gross profit margin rose from 8.2% to 11.5%, primarily attributed to a decrease in the cost of revenue.
- EBITDA margin shows a slight decrease from 48.9% to 48.1% in Q1-2024. The EBITDA margin was affected mainly by reduced dividend income compared to Q1-2023.
- Total debt percentage of total assets and debt to equity ratios showed improvement compared to Q1-2023.
- Debt to equity ratio saw a notable improvement of 5.6% over the same period.
- The interest coverage ratio remained unchanged at 28.0x.
- The current ratio experienced a nominal increase of 0.4 in Q1-2024.
- Quick ratio displayed a nominal decrease of 0.1 in the same period.
- Working capital to total assets ratio remained consistent without any changes.
9
