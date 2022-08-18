Log in
    GULF   TH8319010Z06

GULF ENERGY DEVELOPMENT

(GULF)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-08-16
49.75 THB   +0.51%
49.75 THB   +0.51%
09:04aGULF ENERGY DEVELOPMENT : Notification of Book Closed Date and Trading Suspension of 19 DWs issued by KGI
PU
01:34aGULF ENERGY DEVELOPMENT : Notification of the allotment of the Company's name-registered unsubordinated and unsecured debentures with a debenture holders' representative valued 35,000 million baht
PU
08/16GULF ENERGY DEVELOPMENT : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 4 Derivative warrants issued by KKPS
PU
Gulf Energy Development : Notification of Book Closed Date and Trading Suspension of 19 DWs issued by KGI

08/18/2022 | 09:04am EDT
Headline:

Security Symbol:

Notification of Book Closed Date and Trading Suspension of 19 DWs issued by KGI

AWC13C2209A, BCP13C2209A, CHG13C2209A, COM713C2209A, COM713P2209A, GULF13C2209A, GUNK13C2209A, GUNK13C2209B, HANA13C2209A, JMAR13P2209A, PTTG13P2209A, SCGP13C2209A, SING13C2209A, STGT13C2209A, SYNE13C2209A, THAN13C2209A, TRUE13C2209A, TTA13C2209A, WHA13C2209A

Announcement Details

Right exercise of DW

Subject

Notification the Final Exercise of securities

Date announced

18-Aug-2022

Exercise date

07-Sep-2022

Book-closing date of DW

07-Sep-2022

Last trading date

02-Sep-2022

Date of post "SP" sign

From 05-Sep-2022 to 07-Sep-2022

Name of securities

Exercise price (baht per share)

Exercise ratio (Derivative warrants :

underlying securities)

AWC13C2209A

0.50

: 1.00

6.15

BCP13C2209A

9.00

: 1.00

45.00

CHG13C2209A

0.60

: 1.00

4.60

COM713C2209A

9.20

: 1.00

51.00

COM713P2209A

5.00

: 1.00

24.50

GULF13C2209A

7.00

: 1.00

60.75

GUNK13C2209A

1.90

: 1.00

6.80

GUNK13C2209B

0.65

: 1.00

6.50

HANA13C2209A

10.00

: 1.00

58.75

JMAR13P2209A

4.60

: 1.00

36.00

PTTG13P2209A

3.80

: 1.00

31.00

SCGP13C2209A

7.96369

: 1.00

64.707

SING13C2209A

9.00

: 1.00

70.50

STGT13C2209A

3.50

: 1.00

28.50

SYNE13C2209A

3.50

: 1.00

30.00

THAN13C2209A

0.65

: 1.00

5.80

TRUE13C2209A

0.80

: 1.00

6.10

TTA13C2209A

13.00

4.00 : 1.00

WHA13C2209A

3.90

0.70 : 1.00

Remark

  1. Net Cash Settlement Amount = Cash Settlement Amount - Exercise Expense Charged by Issuer By; In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Stock :
    Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Exercise Ratio In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Stock :
    Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Exercise Ratio In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Index :
    Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Multiplier In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Index :
    Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Multiplier In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Stock :
    Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Exercise Ratio X Exchange rate In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Stock :
    Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Exercise Ratio X Exchange rate In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Index :
    Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Multiplier X Exchange rate In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Index :
    Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Multiplier X Exchange rate
  2. Any Derivative Warrant (DW) will automatically be exercised if the Net Cash Settlement Amount on the Automatic Exercise Date is greater than zero (without notice being given to the Holders). The Issuer will pay to the Holders the Net Cash Settlement Amount (if any) with procedure defined in Terms and Condition.
  3. The Holders can deny the exercise of DW by informing their broker in accordance with procedures stipulated by their broker.
  4. Exercise Price and Exercise Ratio may be changed due to the underlying stock of DW posted the Corporate Action signs.

Signature _________________

(MR. CHIH - HUNG LIN )

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER Authorized Persons to Disclose Information

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Gulf Energy Development pcl published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2022 13:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 79 385 M 2 236 M 2 236 M
Net income 2022 12 141 M 342 M 342 M
Net Debt 2022 232 B 6 548 M 6 548 M
P/E ratio 2022 47,8x
Yield 2022 1,15%
Capitalization 584 B 16 442 M 16 442 M
EV / Sales 2022 10,3x
EV / Sales 2023 8,43x
Nbr of Employees 832
Free-Float 40,5%
Chart GULF ENERGY DEVELOPMENT
Duration : Period :
Gulf Energy Development Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GULF ENERGY DEVELOPMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 49,75 THB
Average target price 52,06 THB
Spread / Average Target 4,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sarath Ratanavadi Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yupapin Wangviwat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Kitti Manassakorn Senior Finance Director
Viset Choopiban Chairman
Worapong Vivatanavanich Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GULF ENERGY DEVELOPMENT8.74%16 442
HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL, INC.-23.61%14 435
JSW ENERGY LIMITED10.44%6 861
GLOBAL POWER SYNERGY-19.15%5 699
ABOITIZ POWER CORPORATION10.44%4 317
AN HUI WENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-7.01%1 728