Thai Gulf Energy invests $409 mln in 49% stake in Illinois power project

BANGKOK, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Thailand's Gulf Energy
Development Pcl on Friday said it has invested $409
million in a 49% stake in Jackson Generation, a 1,200-megawatt
gas-fired power project in Illinois, its first expansion into
the United States.
Gulf is acquiring the stakes from its long-term Japanese
partner, J-Power and joins other Thai firms in investing in U.S.
energy, including miner Banpu Pcl, owner of
Denver-based BKV, which in May bought natural gas properties
from Exxon Mobil for $750 million.
"As electricity demand in the United States continues to
increase, Gulf sees the opportunity to develop other power
projects," chief financial officer Yupapin Wangviwat said in a
statement, adding Gulf was considering other interests in the
United States, including renewable energy.
The Jackson Generation deal is expected to conclude by
December and Gulf would see profits immediately, as the project
was already operating in operations.
Gulf currently has total capacity of 9.4-gigawatts (GW) with
a target to reach 14.5 GW by 2027, most of it in Thailand.
Gulf is owned by Thai billionaire Sarath Ratanavadi, who
Forbes ranks as the country's fourth richest.
In January, the company announced a joint venture with the
world's largest crypto exchange, Binance, to set up an exchange
in Thailand.
Gulf has been diversifying its business into digital
infrastructure and last year took a controlling stake in InTouch
Holdings Pcl, which owns Thailand's top mobile
operator, AIS
