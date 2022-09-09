Log in
    GULF   TH8319010Z06

GULF ENERGY DEVELOPMENT

(GULF)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-09-07
55.50 THB   -0.89%
01:11aThai Gulf Energy invests $409 mln in 49% stake in Illinois power project
RE
09/08Thai Gulf Energy invests $409 million for 49% stake in Illinois gas-fired power plant
RE
08/18GULF ENERGY DEVELOPMENT : Notification of Book Closed Date and Trading Suspension of 19 DWs issued by KGI
PU
Thai Gulf Energy invests $409 mln in 49% stake in Illinois power project

09/09/2022 | 01:11am EDT
BANGKOK, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Thailand's Gulf Energy Development Pcl on Friday said it has invested $409 million in a 49% stake in Jackson Generation, a 1,200-megawatt gas-fired power project in Illinois, its first expansion into the United States.

Gulf is acquiring the stakes from its long-term Japanese partner, J-Power and joins other Thai firms in investing in U.S. energy, including miner Banpu Pcl, owner of Denver-based BKV, which in May bought natural gas properties from Exxon Mobil for $750 million.

"As electricity demand in the United States continues to increase, Gulf sees the opportunity to develop other power projects," chief financial officer Yupapin Wangviwat said in a statement, adding Gulf was considering other interests in the United States, including renewable energy.

The Jackson Generation deal is expected to conclude by December and Gulf would see profits immediately, as the project was already operating in operations.

Gulf currently has total capacity of 9.4-gigawatts (GW) with a target to reach 14.5 GW by 2027, most of it in Thailand.

Gulf is owned by Thai billionaire Sarath Ratanavadi, who Forbes ranks as the country's fourth richest.

In January, the company announced a joint venture with the world's largest crypto exchange, Binance, to set up an exchange in Thailand.

Gulf has been diversifying its business into digital infrastructure and last year took a controlling stake in InTouch Holdings Pcl, which owns Thailand's top mobile operator, AIS (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANPU -1.41% 14 End-of-day quote.32.08%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 0.82% 94.91 Delayed Quote.55.11%
GULF ENERGY DEVELOPMENT -0.89% 55.5 End-of-day quote.21.31%
INTOUCH HOLDINGS -0.68% 73 End-of-day quote.-9.03%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 2.31% 379.8671 Real-time Quote.111.16%
Financials
Sales 2022 81 006 M 2 220 M 2 220 M
Net income 2022 12 116 M 332 M 332 M
Net Debt 2022 232 B 6 369 M 6 369 M
P/E ratio 2022 53,5x
Yield 2022 0,82%
Capitalization 651 B 17 842 M 17 842 M
EV / Sales 2022 10,9x
EV / Sales 2023 8,91x
Nbr of Employees 832
Free-Float 40,5%
Chart GULF ENERGY DEVELOPMENT
Gulf Energy Development Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends GULF ENERGY DEVELOPMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 55,50 THB
Average target price 53,30 THB
Spread / Average Target -3,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sarath Ratanavadi Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yupapin Wangviwat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Kitti Manassakorn Senior Finance Director
Viset Choopiban Chairman
Worapong Vivatanavanich Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GULF ENERGY DEVELOPMENT21.31%17 842
HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL, INC.-14.97%17 273
JSW ENERGY LIMITED16.90%7 242
GLOBAL POWER SYNERGY-22.25%5 122
ABOITIZ POWER CORPORATION7.07%3 992
BEIJING JINGNENG CLEAN ENERGY CO., LIMITED-31.62%1 817