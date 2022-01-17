Gulf Energy, Binance announce Thailand crypto partnership

Gulf Energy in a disclosure to the stock exchange said its agreement with Binance is a response to the rapid growth in digital asset infrastructure in Thailand.

Binance said it would set up the cryto exchange and related businesses in the country.

"Our goal is to work with government, regulators and innovative companies to develop the crypto and blockchain ecosystem in Thailand," a Binance spokesperson said.

"The first step is to explore opportunities in an open and collaborative manner. "

Last year, Binance received a criminal complaint from Thailand's market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for operating a digital asset business without a license.

The Thai energy company has been diversifying into new areas and last year became the major shareholder of Intouch Holdings Pcl, owner of the country's largest cellphone operator, Advanced Info Service PCL.

(Reporting by Panu Wongcha-um; Editing by Martin Petty)