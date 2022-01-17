Log in
    GULF   TH8319010Z06

GULF ENERGY DEVELOPMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(GULF)
  Report
News 
Summary

Gulf Energy, Binance announce Thailand crypto partnership

01/17/2022 | 08:43am EST
FILE PHOTO: Representation of cryptocurrency Binance is seen in this illustration

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Binance, one of the world's biggest cyrptocurrency exchange by trading volume, will set up a crypto exchange with Thailand's Gulf Energy Development, both firms said on Monday.

Gulf Energy in a disclosure to the stock exchange said its agreement with Binance is a response to the rapid growth in digital asset infrastructure in Thailand.

Binance said it would set up the cryto exchange and related businesses in the country.

"Our goal is to work with government, regulators and innovative companies to develop the crypto and blockchain ecosystem in Thailand," a Binance spokesperson said.

"The first step is to explore opportunities in an open and collaborative manner. "

Last year, Binance received a criminal complaint from Thailand's market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for operating a digital asset business without a license.

The Thai energy company has been diversifying into new areas and last year became the major shareholder of Intouch Holdings Pcl, owner of the country's largest cellphone operator, Advanced Info Service PCL.

(Reporting by Panu Wongcha-um; Editing by Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GULF ENERGY DEVELOPMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED 2.55% 50.25 End-of-day quote.9.84%
INTOUCH HOLDINGS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED -0.33% 76 End-of-day quote.-5.30%
Financials
Sales 2021 47 425 M 1 434 M 1 434 M
Net income 2021 7 686 M 232 M 232 M
Net Debt 2021 180 B 5 441 M 5 441 M
P/E ratio 2021 75,4x
Yield 2021 0,71%
Capitalization 590 B 17 765 M 17 823 M
EV / Sales 2021 16,2x
EV / Sales 2022 11,9x
Nbr of Employees 832
Free-Float 40,5%
Gulf Energy Development Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
