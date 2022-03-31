Gulf Energy Development Public : Resolution of the Exercise of 16 Derivative warrants issued by YUANTA
03/31/2022 | 06:17am EDT
Date/Time
31 Mar 2022 17:03:46
Headline
Resolution of the Exercise of 16 Derivative warrants issued by YUANTA
Symbol
GULF19C2203A
Source
YUANTA
Full Detailed News
Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5)
Report date of securities allocation : 31-Mar-2022
Maturity date : 30-Mar-2022
DW symbol : BCP19C2203A
Number of subscribed DW (unit) : 0
DW symbol : BTS19C2203A
Number of subscribed DW (unit) : 0
DW symbol : CKP19C2203B
Number of subscribed DW (unit) : 0
DW symbol : CPF19C2203A
Number of subscribed DW (unit) : 0
DW symbol : DELT19C2203A
Number of subscribed DW (unit) : 0
DW symbol : EA19P2203A
Number of subscribed DW (unit) : 0
DW symbol : GULF19C2203A
Number of subscribed DW (unit) : 0
DW symbol : GUNK19C2203A
Number of subscribed DW (unit) : 0
DW symbol : JAS19C2203A
Number of subscribed DW (unit) : 0
DW symbol : JMT19C2203B
Number of subscribed DW (unit) : 0
DW symbol : KBAN19C2203A
Number of subscribed DW (unit) : 0
DW symbol : OR19C2203B
Number of subscribed DW (unit) : 0
DW symbol : RBF19C2203A
Number of subscribed DW (unit) : 0
DW symbol : SPAL19C2203A
Number of subscribed DW (unit) : 0
DW symbol : TASC19C2203A
Number of subscribed DW (unit) : 0
DW symbol : TRUE19P2203A
Number of subscribed DW (unit) : 0
Authorized to sign on behalf of the : Mr. Hsuan-Yi Chen
company
Position : Deputy Managing Director
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.
Gulf Energy Development pcl published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 10:15:37 UTC.