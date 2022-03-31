Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  Gulf Energy Development Public Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    GULF   TH8319010Z06

GULF ENERGY DEVELOPMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(GULF)
  Report
Gulf Energy Development Public : Resolution of the Exercise of 16 Derivative warrants issued by YUANTA

03/31/2022 | 06:17am EDT
Date/Time
31 Mar 2022 17:03:46
Headline
Resolution of the Exercise of 16 Derivative warrants issued by YUANTA
Symbol
GULF19C2203A
Source
YUANTA
Full Detailed News 
                Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5)

Report date of securities allocation     : 31-Mar-2022
Maturity date                            : 30-Mar-2022

DW symbol                                : BCP19C2203A
Number of subscribed DW (unit)           : 0
DW symbol                                : BTS19C2203A
Number of subscribed DW (unit)           : 0
DW symbol                                : CKP19C2203B
Number of subscribed DW (unit)           : 0
DW symbol                                : CPF19C2203A
Number of subscribed DW (unit)           : 0
DW symbol                                : DELT19C2203A
Number of subscribed DW (unit)           : 0
DW symbol                                : EA19P2203A
Number of subscribed DW (unit)           : 0
DW symbol                                : GULF19C2203A
Number of subscribed DW (unit)           : 0
DW symbol                                : GUNK19C2203A
Number of subscribed DW (unit)           : 0
DW symbol                                : JAS19C2203A
Number of subscribed DW (unit)           : 0
DW symbol                                : JMT19C2203B
Number of subscribed DW (unit)           : 0
DW symbol                                : KBAN19C2203A
Number of subscribed DW (unit)           : 0
DW symbol                                : OR19C2203B
Number of subscribed DW (unit)           : 0
DW symbol                                : RBF19C2203A
Number of subscribed DW (unit)           : 0
DW symbol                                : SPAL19C2203A
Number of subscribed DW (unit)           : 0
DW symbol                                : TASC19C2203A
Number of subscribed DW (unit)           : 0
DW symbol                                : TRUE19P2203A
Number of subscribed DW (unit)           : 0

Authorized to sign on behalf of the      : Mr. Hsuan-Yi Chen
company
Position                                 : Deputy Managing Director

______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Gulf Energy Development pcl published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 10:15:37 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 68 686 M 2 061 M 2 061 M
Net income 2022 12 298 M 369 M 369 M
Net Debt 2022 207 B 6 195 M 6 195 M
P/E ratio 2022 49,6x
Yield 2022 1,11%
Capitalization 601 B 18 040 M 18 040 M
EV / Sales 2022 11,8x
EV / Sales 2023 9,21x
Nbr of Employees 832
Free-Float 40,5%
Chart GULF ENERGY DEVELOPMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Gulf Energy Development Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GULF ENERGY DEVELOPMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 51,25 THB
Average target price 49,35 THB
Spread / Average Target -3,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sarath Ratanavadi Chief Executive Officer, Director & Vice Chairman
Yupapin Wangviwat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Kitti Manassakorn Senior Finance Director
Viset Choopiban Chairman
Worapong Vivatanavanich Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GULF ENERGY DEVELOPMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED12.02%18 040
HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL, INC.-36.85%14 709
JSW ENERGY LIMITED-0.85%6 469
GLOBAL POWER SYNERGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-18.59%6 112
WINTIME ENERGY CO.,LTD.-8.79%5 810
ABOITIZ POWER CORPORATION20.20%5 053