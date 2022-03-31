Gulf Energy Development Public : Resolution of the Exercise of 16 Derivative warrants issued by YUANTA

Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5) Report date of securities allocation : 31-Mar-2022 Maturity date : 30-Mar-2022 DW symbol : BCP19C2203A Number of subscribed DW (unit) : 0 DW symbol : BTS19C2203A Number of subscribed DW (unit) : 0 DW symbol : CKP19C2203B Number of subscribed DW (unit) : 0 DW symbol : CPF19C2203A Number of subscribed DW (unit) : 0 DW symbol : DELT19C2203A Number of subscribed DW (unit) : 0 DW symbol : EA19P2203A Number of subscribed DW (unit) : 0 DW symbol : GULF19C2203A Number of subscribed DW (unit) : 0 DW symbol : GUNK19C2203A Number of subscribed DW (unit) : 0 DW symbol : JAS19C2203A Number of subscribed DW (unit) : 0 DW symbol : JMT19C2203B Number of subscribed DW (unit) : 0 DW symbol : KBAN19C2203A Number of subscribed DW (unit) : 0 DW symbol : OR19C2203B Number of subscribed DW (unit) : 0 DW symbol : RBF19C2203A Number of subscribed DW (unit) : 0 DW symbol : SPAL19C2203A Number of subscribed DW (unit) : 0 DW symbol : TASC19C2203A Number of subscribed DW (unit) : 0 DW symbol : TRUE19P2203A Number of subscribed DW (unit) : 0 Authorized to sign on behalf of the : Mr. Hsuan-Yi Chen company Position : Deputy Managing Director ______________________________________________________________________ This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.