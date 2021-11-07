Log in
    8260   SA12CG541219

GULF GENERAL COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY

(8260)
Gulf General Cooperative Insurance Co. announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

11/07/2021 | 07:58am EST
Gulf General Cooperative Insurance Co. announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

Element List Current Quarter Similar quarter for previous year %Change Previous Quarter % Change
Gross Written Premiums (GWP) 54,944 64,662 -15.028 67,084 -18.096
Net Written Premiums (NWP) 38,981 40,979 -4.875 45,895 -15.064
Net Incurred Claims 51,407 38,781 32.557 54,346 -5.407
Net Profit (Loss) of Policy Holders Investment 30 174 -82.758 101 -70.297
Surplus (deficit) of insurance operations minus the revenues of policy holders' investments (operational procedures results) -15,260 -2,494 511.868 -23,068 -33.847
Net Profit (loss) of Shareholders Capital Investment 1,716 3,228 -46.84 3,847 -55.393
Net Profit (Loss) before Zakat -14,296 109 - -19,713 -27.479
Total Comprehensive Income -14,425 -414 3,384.299 -19,767 -27.024
All figures are in (Thousands) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List Current Period Similar period for previous year %Change
Gross Written Premiums (GWP) 252,092 241,396 4.43
Net Written Premiums (NWP) 188,928 160,153 17.967
Net Incurred Claims 157,285 102,940 52.792
Net Profit (Loss) of Policy Holders Investment 233 735 -68.299
Surplus (deficit) of insurance operations minus the revenues of policy holders' investments (operational procedures results) -64,628 17,702 -
Net Profit (loss) of Shareholders Capital Investment 9,408 776 1,112.371
Net Profit (Loss) before Zakat -57,422 14,835 -
Total Comprehensive Income -58,552 12,432 -
Total Share Holders Equity (after Deducting Minority Equity) 398,660 170,709 133.531
Profit (Loss) per Share -1.17 0.62
All figures are in (Thousands) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Accumulated Losses Capital Percentage %
-103,505 500,000 -20.7
All figures are in (Thousands) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List Explanation
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is The increase in losses during the current quarter compared with the same quarter of last year is due to the increase in net incurred claims by 33% and the increase in other underwriting expenses by 141% amounting to SR 3,770 thousand and the decrease in shareholders investments profits by 47%
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is The decrease in losses during the current quarter compared with the last quarter is due to decrease in net incurred claims by 5%
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is The reason for incurring a loss during the current period compared with a profit during the same period of last year is due to the increase in net incurred claims by 53% and the increase in other underwriting expenses by 304% amounting to SR 13,554 thousand and decrease in investments return of policyholders by 68%
Statement of the type of external auditor's report Unmodified opinion
Modification, Qualification or Emphasis of a Matter as Stated within the External Auditor Opinion N/A
Reclassification of Comparison Items Some numbers of the previous period were reclassified where required to match the current classifications
Additional Information The accumulated losses decreased from 42.13% during the last quarter to 20.60% during the current quarter. The Shareholders equity increased by 134% as at September 2021 due to the increase of capital to SR 500 million.

Earning (loss) per share has been calculated after zakat.

The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

Disclaimer

Gulf General Cooperative Insurance Company SJSC published this content on 07 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2021 12:57:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
