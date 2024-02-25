Gulf Hotels Group B.S.C. reported earnings results for the full year ended December 31, 2023. For the full year, the company reported sales was BHD 35.31 million compared to BHD 32.66 million a year ago. Revenue was BHD 38.02 million compared to BHD 35.89 million a year ago.

Net income was BHD 6.79 million compared to BHD 6.67 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was BHD 0.03 compared to BHD 0.03 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was BHD 0.03 compared to BHD 0.03 a year ago.