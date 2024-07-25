Gulf Insurance Group Jordan is a Jordan-based company that provides a range of insurance and reinsurance products and services except life. The Companyâs products and services portfolio falls into the following business segments: Medical Insurance, which includes group medical insurance and individual medical insurance; Motor Insurance, which includes metallic and grand metallic insurance; Marine, Aviation & Energy, which includes marine cargo, marine hull, aviation, yachts & pleasure crafts, as well as land, air and sea freights insurance; Property Insurance, which includes corporate and individual insurance; General Insurance, which includes engineering insurance, money insurance, bankers blanket bond, fidelity guarantee and workmenâs compensation insurance, among others, as well as Travel Insurance, which includes medical, surgical, pharmaceutical and hospital expenses coverage, plus repatriation of the corpse upon death insurance.