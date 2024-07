Gulf Insurance Group Jordan is a Jordan-based company that provides a range of insurance and reinsurance products and services except life. The Company’s products and services portfolio falls into the following business segments: Medical Insurance, which includes group medical insurance and individual medical insurance; Motor Insurance, which includes metallic and grand metallic insurance; Marine, Aviation & Energy, which includes marine cargo, marine hull, aviation, yachts & pleasure crafts, as well as land, air and sea freights insurance; Property Insurance, which includes corporate and individual insurance; General Insurance, which includes engineering insurance, money insurance, bankers blanket bond, fidelity guarantee and workmen’s compensation insurance, among others, as well as Travel Insurance, which includes medical, surgical, pharmaceutical and hospital expenses coverage, plus repatriation of the corpse upon death insurance.