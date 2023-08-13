Gulf International Services Q.P.S.C. reported earnings results for the half year ended June 30, 2023. For the half year, the company reported sales was QAR 1,163.12 million compared to QAR 1,049.79 million a year ago. Net income was QAR 280.97 million compared to QAR 137.38 million a year ago.
Gulf International Services Q.P.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023
Today at 09:19 am
Share
Gulf International Services Q.P.S.C. reported earnings results for the half year ended June 30, 2023. For the half year, the company reported sales was QAR 1,163.12 million compared to QAR 1,049.79 million a year ago. Net income was QAR 280.97 million compared to QAR 137.38 million a year ago.
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023