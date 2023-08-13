Gulf International Services QPSC is a Qatar-based company, which operates as a holding company. It operates in four business segments: Drilling segment, which operates through Gulf Drilling International Insurance Co, that has direct ownership of approximately 15 drilling rigs, which are used to drill wells suitable for oil and natural gas extraction, 1 jack-up accommodation barge and 2 lift boats. Aviation segment , which operates through Gulf Helicopters Company that offers helicopter transportation services, including offshore / onshore transporting, long and short-line load lifting, and seismic support, among others. and Catering segment, which operates through AMWAJ Catering Services Company Limited that offers catering services, cleaning, pest control, manpower supply, and facilities management, among others. Insurance segment, which operates through Al Koot Insurance and Reinsurance Co that offers construction, operations, marine, and medical insurance and reinsurance services.