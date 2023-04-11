Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Gulf Investment Fund plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QIF   IM00B1Z40704

GULF INVESTMENT FUND PLC

(QIF)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:29 2023-04-11 am EDT
1.915 USD    0.00%
01:02pGulf Investment Fund meets minimum size condition for tender offer
AN
03/23Regulatory wins for Eden; Marula AIM listing progress
AN
03/23Gulf Investment Fund Kicks Off Offer to Buy Back All Shares on Issue
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gulf Investment Fund meets minimum size condition for tender offer

04/11/2023 | 01:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Gulf Investment Fund PLC on Tuesday said it met the minimum size condition for its tender offer.

Gulf Investment is an investment fund focused on Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman.

In March, Gulf Investment launched a tender offer of up to 100% of each shareholder's holding in the company. It noted its assets to be valued on April 11 and then allocated to a continuing pool and tender pool.

"The investment adviser will be instructed to realise the assets allocated to the tender pool as soon as practicable and the proceeds (after payment of tender costs) used to repurchase the tendered shares," Gulf added at the time.

On Tuesday, Gulf said 251,672 shares were validly tendered, equal to 0.61% of the shares in issue as at March 27. Therefore, the resulting post tender offer will be 40.8 million shares, which the company said will be "significantly in excess of the minimum size condition."

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about GULF INVESTMENT FUND PLC
01:02pGulf Investment Fund meets minimum size condition for tender offer
AN
03/23Regulatory wins for Eden; Marula AIM listing progress
AN
03/23Gulf Investment Fund Kicks Off Offer to Buy Back All Shares on Issue
MT
02/23Gulf Investment net asset value falls but outperforms benchmark
AN
02/09GULF INVESTMENT FUND PLC : Final dividend
FA
02/02Gulf Investment Fund plc Approves Final Dividend for the Year Ended 30 June 2022, Payab..
CI
01/16Gulf Investment Fund outperforms benchmark in 2022
AN
2022Gulf Investment Fund plc Announces Final Dividend for the Year Ended 30 June 2022
CI
2022UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
2022IN BRIEF: Gulf Investment Fund investors to vote on 2023 tender offers
AN
More news
Chart GULF INVESTMENT FUND PLC
Duration : Period :
Gulf Investment Fund plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Alexander Anderson Stuart Whamond Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Neil Paton Benedict Independent Non-Executive Director
David John Humbles Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GULF INVESTMENT FUND PLC1.59%177
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-2.36%9 770
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.4.06%5 120
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-0.77%3 963
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-5.11%3 920
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND11.67%3 780
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer