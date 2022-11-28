Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Gulf Investment Fund plc
  News
  7. Summary
    QIF   IM00B1Z40704

GULF INVESTMENT FUND PLC

(QIF)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-11-28 am EST
2.120 USD    0.00%
10/14Gulf Investment Fund Completes Tender Offer
MT
10/05Egypt's current account deficit drops by half in April-June quarter
RE
09/30Tranche Update on Gulf Investment Fund plc's Equity Buyback Plan announced on September 15, 2022.
CI
IN BRIEF: Gulf Investment Fund investors to vote on 2023 tender offers

11/28/2022 | 05:02pm EST
Gulf Investment Fund PLC - invests in companies in Gulf Cooperation Council countries - To seek shareholder approval for 2023 tender offers, to take place in March and September. Says minimum size of tender offer will entail a post-tender offer share capital of no less than 38.0 million shares.

"If the March 2023 tender offer fails to proceed because the 2023 minimum size condition could not be met, then the September 2023 tender offer will not proceed either, since the directors will instead put forward proposals to shareholders for the company to be wound up with a view to returning cash to shareholders or to enter into formal liquidation," Gulf Investment says.

Will seek tender offer approval at December 22 annual general meeting.

Current stock price: USD2.14

12-month change: up 20%

By Eric Cunha; ericcunha@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Chart GULF INVESTMENT FUND PLC
Gulf Investment Fund plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Managers and Directors
Nicholas Vernon Wilson Non-Executive Chairman
Neil Paton Benedict Independent Non-Executive Director
David John Humbles Independent Non-Executive Director
Alexander Anderson Stuart Whamond Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GULF INVESTMENT FUND PLC21.49%196
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-6.75%10 225
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-4.97%5 631
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-7.13%4 027
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-2.68%3 925
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-20.64%3 412