Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP)
Block Listing Six Monthly Return

02-May-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

2 May 2024

 

 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP)

(“Gulf Keystone”, “GKP” or “the Company”)

 

Block Listing Six Monthly Return

 

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

 

Name of applicant:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited

Name of scheme:

Deferred Bonus Plan/Long Term Incentive Plan

Period of return:

From:

3 November 2023

To:

2 May 2024

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

251,847 common shares of $1 each

Plus:   The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

-

Less:   Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

-

Equals:   Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

251,847 common shares of $1 each

 

Name of contact:

Alasdair Robinson, Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretary

Telephone number of contact:

+44 (0) 20 7514 1400  

 

 

Enquiries:

 

Gulf Keystone:

+44 (0) 20 7514 1400  

Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations

& Corporate Communications

 

aclark@gulfkeystone.com

 

 

FTI Consulting:

+ 44(0) 20 3727 1000

Ben Brewerton

Nick Hennis

GKP@fticonsulting.com

 

 

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ISIN: BMG4209G2077
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: GKP
LEI Code: 213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15
Sequence No.: 318956
EQS News ID: 1893695

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1893695&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_com~~~71435185-72e2-4ff3-98c0-1866a1714c4a