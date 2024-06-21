21 June 2024

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP)

(“Gulf Keystone”, “GKP”, “the Group” or “the Company”)

Director / PDMR Shareholding

Gulf Keystone announces that it was informed on 21 June 2024 of the following transaction by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR").

Mr Gabriel Papineau-Legris, Chief Financial Officer, exercised 41,052 vested nil-cost share options granted under the 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP"). Upon exercise, a proportion of the vested award was sold to pay the tax liability arising upon exercise, while the remainder was retained.

Name Position Share Option Scheme Options exercised Shares sold for tax Shares retained Average price per share of sale (£) Date of sale Shareholding post transaction Shareholding percentage post transaction (%) Gabriel Papineau-Legris CFO 2014 LTIP 41,052 19,363 21,689 1.520954 21-06-2024 Total – G. Papineau-Legris 441,689 0.2

Enquiries:

Gulf Keystone: +44 (0) 20 7514 1400 Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications aclark@gulfkeystone.com FTI Consulting +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 Ben Brewerton Nick Hennis GKP@fticonsulting.com

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.