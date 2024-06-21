Director / PDMR Shareholding

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP)
Gulf Keystone announces that it was informed on 21 June 2024 of the following transaction by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR").
Mr Gabriel Papineau-Legris, Chief Financial Officer, exercised 41,052 vested nil-cost share options granted under the 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP"). Upon exercise, a proportion of the vested award was sold to pay the tax liability arising upon exercise, while the remainder was retained.
Name
Position
Share Option Scheme
Options exercised
Shares sold for tax
Shares retained
Average price per share of sale (£)
Date of sale
Shareholding post transaction
Shareholding percentage post transaction (%)
Gabriel Papineau-Legris
CFO
2014 LTIP
41,052
19,363
21,689
1.520954
21-06-2024
Total – G. Papineau-Legris
441,689
0.2
Notes to Editors:
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its websitewww.gulfkeystone.com
This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Gabriel Papineau-Legris
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited
b)
LEI
213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common shares of$1.00each inGulf Keystone Petroleum Limited
ISIN:BMG4209G2077
b)
Nature of the transaction
Exercise of 41,052 Nil-cost options pursuant to 2014 LTIP (2021 award)
2.Sale of 19,363 shares to cover tax liability
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
0p
152.0954p
41,052
19,363
d)
Aggregated information
-
Aggregated volume
-
Price
-
Total
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Total
0p
152.0954p
41,052
19,363
£0
£29,450.23
e)
Date of the transaction
21 June 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited is a holding company, which is engaged in oil and gas exploration, development and production. The Company operates in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The Company is the operator of the Shaikan Field, situated around 60 kilometers to the north-west of Erbil, the city in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and covering an area of 280 square kilometers (km2). The Company has a Production Sharing Contract with the Kurdistan Regional Government and has an 80% working interest in the Shaikan license. The Company's subsidiaries include Gulf Keystone Petroleum (UK) Limited and Gulf Keystone Petroleum International Limited. Gulf Keystone Petroleum (UK) Limited is engaged in management, support, geological, geophysical and engineering services. Gulf Keystone Petroleum International Limited is focused on exploration, evaluation, development and production activities in Kurdistan.