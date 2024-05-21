Gulf Keystone Petroleum 2024 Long Term Incentive Plan

RULES OF THE GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM 2024 LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN

1. INTERPRETATION AND CONSTRUCTION1

1.1 For the purposes of the Plan, the following terms shall have the meaning indicated below unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Award" means either a Conditional Award or an Option;

"Board" means the board of directors of the Company or a committee duly authorised by the board of directors (which, in respect of Awards granted to the Executive Directors and Senior Management of the Company, shall be the remuneration committee of the Board) or, following any Corporate Action, the Board or duly authorised committee as constituted immediately prior to the Corporate Action;

"Claw-back" means a recovery of value by the Company from a Participant in accordance with the provisions of Rule 14 (Malus and Claw-back) and Appendix 1 (Operation of Malus and Claw- back);

"Company" means Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (registered in Bermuda under No. 31165);

"Conditional Award" means a right to receive a transfer of Shares following vesting of the Award;

"Control" has the meaning given by Section 995 of the Income Tax Act 2007; "Corporate Action" means any of the events referred to in:

Rules 8.1 to 8.4 (but excluding a Reorganisation as defined in Rule 8.8); or if the Board determines that Awards will vest pursuant to such Rule, any of the events referred to in Rules 8.5 or 8.6;

"Dealing Day" means any day on which the London Stock Exchange is open for trading;

"Dealing Restriction" means any restriction on the dealing in Shares, whether direct or indirect, pursuant to any law, regulation, code or enactment in England and Wales and/or the jurisdiction in which the Participant is resident, or any share dealing code of the Company (but shall not include any restriction imposed by Rule 6.12 (Holding Period));

"Eligible Employee" means an employee (including an Executive Director) of any Group Company;

"Employees' Share Scheme" has the meaning given by Section 1166 of the Companies Act 2006;

"Executive Director" means an Eligible Employee who is a member of the board of directors of the Company;

"Financial Year" means the financial year of the Company within the meaning of Section 390 of the Companies Act 2006;

"Grant Date" means (subject to Rule 3.2 (Timing of grants)) the date on which an Award is granted;

"Group" means the Company and any company which from time to time is a subsidiary of the Company, within the meaning of section 86 of the Bermuda Companies Act 1981 (each a "Group Company");

"Holding Period" means the period specified in Rule 6.12 (Holding Period) during which the transfer of Shares received on vesting of a Conditional Award or on exercise of an Option is restricted;

"ITEPA" means the Income Tax (Earnings and Pensions) Act 2003;

"Malus Adjustment" means a reduction in the number of Shares subject to an Award in accordance with the provisions of Rule 14 (Malus and Claw-back) and Appendix 1 (Operation of Malus and Claw-back);

