    GKP   BMG4209G2077

GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM LIMITED

(GKP)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:17:34 2023-03-27 am EDT
146.40 GBX   -15.57%
04:54aGulf Keystone and Genel face Iraq-Turkey pipeline closure
AN
04:14aStocks rise as SVB asset purchase boosts sentiment
AN
03:59aTurkey requests Iraq-Turkey pipeline shutdown, regional oil cos sink
RE
Gulf Keystone and Genel face Iraq-Turkey pipeline closure

03/27/2023 | 04:54am EDT
(Alliance News) - Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd and Genel Energy PLC both noted that Turkey closed the Iraq-Turkey pipeline after the International Chamber of Commerce ruled in favour of Baghdad in an arbitration case against Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region.

Gulf Keystone shares fell 17% to 143.45 pence each in London on Monday morning, while Genel Energy shares were down 7.2% to 109.00p each.

Gulf Keystone said its "facilities have storage capacity that allow continued production at a curtailed rate over the coming days after which the company will suspend production", adding that it is not clear when export operations will resume.

Genel Energy said that it continues to produce oil into storage facilities.

Baghdad said the arbitration tribunal of the Paris-based ICC had accepted Baghdad's claims in a dispute with Ankara over who had responsibility for exporting the oil from Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region, where both Gulf Keystone and Genel operate.

Iraq in 2014 launched the proceedings against neighbouring Turkey, claiming exclusive rights over Kurdistan's oil exports.

But in defiance of Baghdad, the regional government in Arbil continued to export oil through Turkey at a rate of around 450,000 barrels a day.

Iraq's oil ministry said that the Paris arbitration tribunal had ruled that Baghdad's State Oil Marketing Organization "is the only entity authorised to manage exports".

The Kurdistan government sees Baghdad as trying to profit from the region's resources, while the Iraqi government argues it should enjoy sovereign control over all of the country's oil production.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -0.08% 74.87 Delayed Quote.-13.33%
GENEL ENERGY PLC -6.30% 110 Delayed Quote.-5.78%
GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM LIMITED -16.98% 143.96 Delayed Quote.-13.73%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.02% 19.0851 Delayed Quote.2.00%
WTI -0.16% 69.505 Delayed Quote.-14.02%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 501 M - -
Net income 2022 288 M - -
Net cash 2022 158 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 1,59x
Yield 2022 45,2%
Capitalization 458 M 458 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 460
Free-Float 89,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 2,12 $
Average target price 3,56 $
Spread / Average Target 68,1%
Managers and Directors
Jon Harris Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian Weatherdon Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jacobus Gerardus Huijskes Non-Executive Chairman
Maximiliano Tamola Manager-Information Technology
John Hulme Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM LIMITED-13.73%458
CHEVRON CORPORATION-13.05%297 556
CONOCOPHILLIPS-19.13%116 308
CNOOC LIMITED13.63%68 717
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-18.55%61 999
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-6.10%56 439
