Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd - Bermuda-based oil & gas exploration company - confirms that it has received a gross payment of USD49.5 million, USD38.8 million net to the company, from the Kurdistan Regional Government for sales of Shaikan crude oil sales made in August last year.

Current stock price: 197.74 pence

12-month change: down 11%

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

