  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Gulf Marine Services PLC
  News
  Summary
    GMS   GB00BJVWTM27

GULF MARINE SERVICES PLC

(GMS)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  09:26:19 2023-06-07 am EDT
5.055 GBX   -2.41%
09:34aGulf Marine Services says 45% vote against chair as director
AN
04/28Gulf Marine Services : Shareholder circular containing notice of AGM
PU
04/24FTSE 100 Closes Slightly in Red as Basic Resources, Telecoms Drag
DJ
Gulf Marine Services says 45% vote against chair as director

06/07/2023 | 09:34am EDT
Gulf Marine Services PLC - United Arab Emirates-based lift boat company - Notes that 45% of shares cast at AGM vote against the re-appointment of Chair Mansour Al Alami as director of company. Further, 49% shares cast vote against authorising the allotment of shares and over 50% of shares cast vote against disapplying pre-emption rights in connection with a rights issue. The special resolution regarding the disapplication of pre-emption rights is the only one resolution that does not pass. It needed 75% approval.

Current stock price: 5.28 pence, up 1.9% on Wednesday

12-month change: down 24%

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 141 M - -
Net income 2023 17,4 M - -
Net Debt 2023 280 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 3,38x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 65,4 M 65,4 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,46x
EV / Sales 2024 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 594
Free-Float 33,2%
Chart GULF MARINE SERVICES PLC
Duration : Period :
Gulf Marine Services PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GULF MARINE SERVICES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,06 $
Average target price 0,25 $
Spread / Average Target 286%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alex Aclimandos Chief Financial Officer
Mansour Akram Badawi Al Alami Executive Chairman
Mark Harvey Chief Operating Officer
Rashid Saif Saeed Al-Jarwan Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Jyrki Ilmari Koskelo Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GULF MARINE SERVICES PLC11.40%65
ENBRIDGE INC.-4.54%76 246
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.7.75%56 515
TC ENERGY CORPORATION2.07%42 004
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-6.80%37 764
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-7.08%36 972
