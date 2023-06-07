Gulf Marine Services says 45% vote against chair as director

Gulf Marine Services PLC - United Arab Emirates-based lift boat company - Notes that 45% of shares cast at AGM vote against the re-appointment of Chair Mansour Al Alami as director of company. Further, 49% shares cast vote against authorising the allotment of shares and over 50% of shares cast vote against disapplying pre-emption rights in connection with a rights issue. The special resolution regarding the disapplication of pre-emption rights is the only one resolution that does not pass. It needed 75% approval.

Current stock price: 5.28 pence, up 1.9% on Wednesday

12-month change: down 24%

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

