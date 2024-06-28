(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers among London Main Market small-caps on Friday.

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

ProCook Group PLC, up 5.6% at 22.70 pence, 12-month range 16.62p-34.00p. The stock is set to round off a strong week with another gain. It has risen around 33% so far this week. On Wednesday, the pots and pans seller reported improved annual results and said it made a good start to the new financial year.

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

Gulf Marine Services PLC, down 13% at 17.50p, 12-month range 5.52p-24.60p. Seafox International Ltd trims its stake in the provider of self-propelled and self-elevating support vessels for offshore oil, gas and renewable energy projects. Seafox sells 51.1 million shares, a 4.8% stake, for GBP8.7 million. The stake was sold in a placing. Following the disposal, it owns just under a 24% stake in GMS.

Regional REIT Ltd, down 4.8% at 15.29 pence, 12-month range 8.03p-31.49p. The stock falls again after a 26% slide on Thursday, when it announced fundraising plans. The property firm on Thursday unveiled a plan to raise GBP110.5 million.

