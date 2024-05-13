(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers among London Main Market small-caps on Monday.

----------

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

----------

Seraphim Space Investment Trust PLC, up 5.8% at 72.76 pence, 12-month range 26.10p-72.76p. The London-based investor in space technology companies says its results for the third quarter ended March 31 will be released on June 6. In March, the company released its interim results, showing a 1.8% increase in its net asset value per share to 94.57p at the end of December from 92.90p in June, as well as improvements in profitability at a number of its portfolio companies.

----------

Vanquis Banking Group PLC, up 5.2% at 54.80 pence, 12-month range 46.20p-230.00p. The Bradford, England-based lender, formerly called Provident Financial PLC, is due to issue a trading update on Thursday this week. Deutsche Bank Research last week started coverage of Vanquis with a 'buy' recommendation and price target of 88p.

----------

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

----------

Gulf Marine Services PLC, down 3.1% at 20.63p, 12-month range 4.70p-24.60p. The London-based owner and operator of barges for the oil and gas sectors says its net debt further decreased in the first quarter to USD256.4 million at March 31 from USD267.3 million at December 31. Gulf Marine reports an additional prepayment of USD5.0 million towards its debt repayments last week. The company says ongoing efforts to reduce leverage are creating value for shareholders and improving its overall financial position.

----------

