{08-09-2020} Press Release: “Gulf Livestock 1″

Dubai, UAE, 08September 2020: Gulf Navigation Holding PJSC ('GNH' or 'Company'), the Dubai Financial Market listed maritime and shipping company, you will be aware that our vessel 'Gulf Livestock 1' met with a tragic accident on September 2 in the East China Sea. It is believed that the vessel sank off Japan. Investigations into the cause of the incident are still ongoing but it is noted that the area encountered unusual winds gusting up to 160 km per hour along Typhoon Maysak.

This catastrophic incident happened when the vessel was on passage from Napier in New Zealand to the Chinese Port of Tangshan. The livestock carrier was carrying a complement of 39 crew members and 4 external contractors with a cargo of cattle destined to join the Chinese dairy farm industry and for breeding purposes.

Two of our valued Filipino seafarers have been rescued by the Japanese Coast Guard, while body of a further crew member was later found in a life raft and taken on-board by the Japanese rescue craft. The remaining 40 on board comprising 36 Filipinos, two New Zealand nationals and two Australians are feared lost, although we hope and pray that others may be found alive. The search for survivors was called off late on Friday 4 September with the approaching Typhoon Haishem soon to be in the area. The Japanese Coast Guard hope to conduct further air searches when this typhoon has passed through.

For your information, all crew members operate under Philippines Overseas Employment Contracts (POEA) which provide for set levels of compensation. The Vessel and crew are insured by a member of the International Group of P+I Clubs (Protection and Indemnity) and a reputable Hull and Machinery insurers It is believed that Gulf Navigation has no liability towards the loss of the Cargo.

All our thoughts and prayers at this time go out to the families of those who it seems have lost their loved ones in the tragic accident.

