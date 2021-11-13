Log in
    GULFNAV   AEG000601019

GULF NAVIGATION HOLDING PJSC

(GULFNAV)
Gulf Navigation : اجتماع مجلس الإدارة

11/13/2021 | 10:40pm EST
Date: 11/11/2021

2021/11/11 :خيراتلا

Ref.: GNHGroup-YSM/2021/Board/0046

GNHGroup-YSM/2021/Board/0046 :عجرملا

To: H.E. Hamed Ahmed Ali

Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Dubai Financial Market

Subject: Disclosing the Date and Agenda of Board Meeting Number (5) of 2021 for Gulf Navigation Holding PJSC the ("Company")

In order to ensure compliance with the principles of the

disclosure and transparency, we would like to inform you that

the Board of Directors of Gulf Navigation Holding PJSC will hold their next meeting on Sunday, 14th November 2021at

3:00 pmin GNH's offices number 3901 API Trio Tower, Al

Barsha 1, Dubai - UAE to discuss the following agenda:

  1. Opening the meeting and announcing quorum.
  2. Review and approve the Board of Directors previous minutes of meeting, and resolutions made by circulation.
  3. Review the unaudited Financial Statements ended on 30th September 2021 (Quarter third 2021) and approve it.
  4. Discuss the operational and the routine matters of the company.
  5. Any other business.

Best Regards,

Ahmad Al Kilani

Managing Director & Board Member

Cc:

  • Securities and Commodities Authority
  • BS File

رقولما يلع دمحأ دماح /ةداعس ىلإ يذيفنتلا سيئرلا يلالما يبد قوس

ةرادلإا سلجم عامتجا لامعأ لودجو دعوم نع حاصفلإا :عوضولما ع.م.ش ةضباقلا ةحلاملل جيلخلا ةكرشل 2021 ماعل سماخلا )"ةكرشلا"(

مكتداعس طيحن نأ دون اننإف ،ةيفافشلاو حاصفلإا أدبمب مازتللإا نامضل دقعيس ع.م.ش ةضباقلا ةحلاملل جيلخلا ةكرش ةرادإ سلجم نأب املع نم ةثلاثلاةـــعاسلا ماـــمت يف 2021ربمفون 14 قـــفاولما دحلا موي هعامتجا

ءاشربلا ،3901 بتكم API Trio جاربأ يف نئاكلا ةكرشلا رقمب رهظلا دعببسح لامعلأا لودج ةشقانلم كلذو ةدحتلما ةيبرعلا تاراملإا - يبد ،1

:يتلآا

.ينوناقلا باصنلا نلاعاو ةسلجلا حاتتفا

.1

،قباسلا ةرادلإا سلجم عامتجا رضحم ىلع ةقداصلماو ةعجارلما

.2

.ريرمتلاب ةذختلما تارارقلاو

يف ةيهتنلما ةيلالما ةرتفلل ةققدلما ريغ ةيعبرلا ةيلالما تانايبلا ةعجارم

.3

.اهدامتعإو )2021 ماعلا نم ثلاثلا عبرلا( 2021 ربمتبس 30

.ةكرشلل ةينيتورلاو ةيليغشتلا روملا ةشقانم

.4

.لامعأ نم دجتسي ام

.5

،ريدقتلاو مارتحلاا قئاف لوبقب اولضفتو

Abdul Rahman Al Afeefi

Board Member

:ىلا ةخسن

علسلاو ةيلاملا قارولأا ةئيه صاخلا فلملا

P a g e 1 | 1

Disclaimer

Gulf Navigation Holding PJSC published this content on 14 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2021 03:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 146 M 39,7 M 39,7 M
Net income 2020 -279 M -75,9 M -75,9 M
Net Debt 2020 401 M 109 M 109 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,52x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 304 M 82,7 M 82,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 6,58x
EV / Sales 2020 5,65x
Nbr of Employees 350
Free-Float 76,6%
Chart GULF NAVIGATION HOLDING PJSC
Duration : Period :
Gulf Navigation Holding PJSC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GULF NAVIGATION HOLDING PJSC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nashat Helal Chief Financial Officer
Saeed Mubarak Rashed Al-Hajeri Chairman
Omar Abu Omar President-Maritime & Operations
Ahmad Muhammad Fathi Al-Kilani Director
Ahmed Essa Ahmad Hareb Al-Falahi Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GULF NAVIGATION HOLDING PJSC-28.19%83
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.173.96%21 221
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.0.00%5 954
PAO SOVCOMFLOT-6.83%2 707
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA107.67%2 344
WISDOM MARINE LINES CO., LIMITED199.39%1 965