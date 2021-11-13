Gulf Navigation : اجتماع مجلس الإدارة

To: H.E. Hamed Ahmed Ali
Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
Dubai Financial Market
Subject: Disclosing the Date and Agenda of Board Meeting Number (5) of 2021 for Gulf Navigation Holding PJSC the ("Company")
In order to ensure compliance with the principles of the
disclosure and transparency, we would like to inform you that
the Board of Directors of Gulf Navigation Holding PJSC will hold their next meeting on Sunday, 14th November 2021at
3:00 pmin GNH's offices number 3901 API Trio Tower, Al
Barsha 1, Dubai - UAE to discuss the following agenda:
Opening the meeting and announcing quorum.
Review and approve the Board of Directors previous minutes of meeting, and resolutions made by circulation.
Review the unaudited Financial Statements ended on 30th September 2021 (Quarter third 2021) and approve it.
Discuss the operational and the routine matters of the company.
Any other business.
Best Regards,
Ahmad Al Kilani
Managing Director & Board Member
رقولما يلع دمحأ دماح /ةداعس ىلإ يذيفنتلا سيئرلا يلالما يبد قوس
ةرادلإا سلجم عامتجا لامعأ لودجو دعوم نع حاصفلإا :عوضولما ع.م.ش ةضباقلا ةحلاملل جيلخلا ةكرشل 2021 ماعل سماخلا )"ةكرشلا"(
مكتداعس طيحن نأ دون اننإف ،ةيفافشلاو حاصفلإا أدبمب مازتللإا نامضل دقعيس ع.م.ش ةضباقلا ةحلاملل جيلخلا ةكرش ةرادإ سلجم نأب املع نم ةثلاثلاةـــعاسلا ماـــمت يف 2021ربمفون 14 قـــفاولما دحلا موي هعامتجا
ءاشربلا ،3901 بتكم API Trio جاربأ يف نئاكلا ةكرشلا رقمب رهظلا دعببسح لامعلأا لودج ةشقانلم كلذو ةدحتلما ةيبرعلا تاراملإا - يبد ،1
:يتلآا
.ينوناقلا باصنلا نلاعاو ةسلجلا حاتتفا
.1
،قباسلا ةرادلإا سلجم عامتجا رضحم ىلع ةقداصلماو ةعجارلما
.2
.ريرمتلاب ةذختلما تارارقلاو
يف ةيهتنلما ةيلالما ةرتفلل ةققدلما ريغ ةيعبرلا ةيلالما تانايبلا ةعجارم
.3
|
.اهدامتعإو )2021 ماعلا نم ثلاثلا عبرلا( 2021 ربمتبس 30
.ةكرشلل ةينيتورلاو ةيليغشتلا روملا ةشقانم
.4
.لامعأ نم دجتسي ام
.5
،ريدقتلاو مارتحلاا قئاف لوبقب اولضفتو
Abdul Rahman Al Afeefi
Board Member
:ىلا ةخسن
علسلاو ةيلاملا قارولأا ةئيه صاخلا فلملا