Gulf Navigation : اجتماع مجلس الإدارة

To: H.E. Hamed Ahmed Ali

Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Dubai Financial Market

Subject: Disclosing the Date and Agenda of Board Meeting Number (5) of 2021 for Gulf Navigation Holding PJSC the ("Company")

In order to ensure compliance with the principles of the

disclosure and transparency, we would like to inform you that

the Board of Directors of Gulf Navigation Holding PJSC will hold their next meeting on Sunday, 14th November 2021at

3:00 pmin GNH's offices number 3901 API Trio Tower, Al

Barsha 1, Dubai - UAE to discuss the following agenda:

Opening the meeting and announcing quorum. Review and approve the Board of Directors previous minutes of meeting, and resolutions made by circulation. Review the unaudited Financial Statements ended on 30th September 2021 (Quarter third 2021) and approve it. Discuss the operational and the routine matters of the company. Any other business.

Best Regards,

Ahmad Al Kilani

Managing Director & Board Member

Cc: