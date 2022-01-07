Log in
Gulf Navigation : Invitation of General Assembly

01/07/2022 | 12:08am EST
Date: 06/01/2022

2022/01/06 :خيراتلا

Ref: GNHGroup-YSM/2022/BS/004

GNHGroup-YSM/2022/BS/004 :عجرلما

To: H.E. Hamed Ahmed Ali

يلع دمحأ دماح / ةداعس :ىىلا

Chief Executive Officer

يذيفنتلا سيئرلا

Dubai Financial Market

يلالما يبد قوس

UAE - Dubai

ةدحتلما ةيبرعلا تاراملإا - يبد

General Assembly Meeting of

ةيمومعلا ةيعمجلا عامتجا

Gulf Navigation Holding PJSC (The "Company")

)"ةكرشلا"( ع.م.ش ةضباقلا ةحلاملل جيلخلا ةكرشل

The Board of Directors of Gulf Navigation Holding Company (PJSC) has the honor to invite the shareholders to attend the General Assembly meeting virtually on Monday 31/01/2022 at 3 PM to consider the following agenda:

ةداسلا ةوعدب )ع.م.ش( ةضباقلا ةحلاملل جيلخلا ةكرش ةرادإ سلجم فرشتي نم ارهظ 3 ةعاسلا مامت يف كلذو ةيمومعلا ةيعمجلا عامتجا روضحل نيمهاسلما

  • صخشلا روضحلا نودو اينورتكلإ كلذو 2022/01/31 قفاولما نينثلإا موي :يلاتلا لامعلأا لودج يف رظنلل

Special Resolution:

1. To consider the issuance of Mandatory Convertible Bonds for a value up to

AED 150,000,000 (One hundred and fifty million UAE Dirhams) ("New Bonds") by way of a private placement to those existing sukukholders and other creditors (the "Creditors") wishing to swap their existing sukuk certificates / debts and subscribe to the New Bonds, in accordance with the following terms:

  1. Security: Mandatory Convertible Bonds
  2. Type of Bonds: Mandatory Convertible Bonds in compliance with the Federal Decree No. 32 of 2021 concerning Commercial Companies.
  3. Value of Bonds: up to AED 150,000,000 (One hundred and fifty million Dirhams)
  4. Number of Bonds: up to 150,000,000 Bond.
  5. Type of Conversion: Mandatory to be converted into shares in the Company in accordance with the terms and conditions of the New Bonds and without the need for any future approvals to the conversion process from the general assembly of the Company
  6. Conversion Price: AED 33,33 UAE Fils per share
  7. Interest Rate Per Bond: 0% (zero percent)
  8. Bond Issuance Date: 09/03/2022
  9. Conversion Period: 3 (Three) months from the issuance date.
  10. Guarantee: No guarantees or mortgages/pledges are given in return of issuing the Bond

:صاخرارق

ىتح ةيلامجإ ةميقب مهسلأ ليوحتلا ةيمازلإ تادنس رادصإ يف رظنلا

.1

)يتارامإ امهرد نويلم نوسمخو ةئم( يتارامإ امهرد 150,000,000

كوكصلا يلماح حلاصل صاخ حرط للاخ نم )"ةديدجلا تادنسلا"(

/تاداهش ةلدابم يف نيبغارلا )"نونئادلا"( نينئادلا نم مهريغو نييلاحلا

،ةديدجلا تادنسلا يف كارتشلااو مهب ةصاخلا ةيلاحلا كوكصلا نويد

:ةيلاتلا طورشلل اقفو

ةكرشلا يف مهسلأ ليوحتلا ةيمازلإ تادنس :ةيلالما ةقرولا

.a

موسرلما عم ةقفاوتم مهسلأ ليوحتلا ةيمازلإ تادنس :تادنسلا عون

.b

ةيراجتلا تاكرشلا نأش يف 2021 ةنسل 32 مقر يداحتلاا نوناقب

نويلم نوسمخو ةئم( يتارامإ امهرد 150,000,000 ىتح :تادنسلا ةميق

.c

)يتارامإ امهرد

.دنس 150,000,000 ىتح :تادنسلا ددع

.d

ماكحأو طورشل اقفو ةكرشلاب مهسلأ ليوحتلا يمازلإ :ليوحتلا عون

.e

ليوحتلا ةيلمعل ةيلبقتسم تاقفاوم يلأ ةجاحلا نود ةديدجلا تادنسلا

ةكرشلل ةيمومعلا ةيعمجلا نم

مهس لك لباقم يتاراما سلف )33,33( :ليوحتلا رعس

.f

)ةئالماب رفص( %0 :دحاولا دنسلا ىلع دئاوفلا ةميق

.g

2022/03/09 :تادنسلا رادصإ خيرات

.h

رادصلإا خيرات نم رهشأ ثلاث :ليوحتلا ةرتف

.i

تادنسلا رادصإ لباقم تانوهر وأ تانامض يأ دجوي لا :نامضلا

.j

  1. Debt Ranking: Immediately post the preferred and secured creditors which debts are guaranteed by way of law or written agreement, and prior to unsecured creditors and other creditors
  2. Purpose of Issuing the Bonds: Restructuring of the existing Sukuks and other debts of GNH by virtue of which those Creditors wishing to swap voluntarily their existing sukuk certificates / debts subscribe to the New Bonds, in accordance with the terms and conditions mentioned herein.
  3. Sukukholders: those Creditors wishing to swap voluntarily their existing sukuk certificates / debts subscribe to the New Bonds,
  1. For the purposes of converting the New bonds into shares in the Company, to consider the increase of the share capital of the Company up to AED 450,000,000 distributed among 450,000,000 shares, bringing the total capital to AED 1,469,209,250 so that the paid part of the new share is 33,33 fils, and a negative equity reserve will be created in the balance sheet with the difference and its value will be a maximum of AED 300 million, and amending the articles of association of the Company after obtaining the approvals of the regulatory authorities.
  2. To consider delegating the board of directors of the Company to implement the process of issuing the New Bonds and converting the same into shares in the Company; and to authorize and appoint any of the board members of the Company to solely represent the Company and to sign, execute and submit the documents, contracts, agreements and letters related to the issuance of the New Bonds, implementing the process of converting the New Bonds into shares in the Company, amending the articles of association to increase the share capital, to agree to the terms and conditions sheet, finalize all procedures and deal with all regulatory authorities including without limitation Dubai Economy, the Notary Public, the Securities and Commodities Authority and the Dubai Financial Market.

As per the Securities and Commodities Authority's approval, kindly find attached the invitation to attend the General Assembly meeting which will be published in tomorrow's local newspapers (07/01/2022).

Sincerely yours,,,

Yazan S. Maragha / Board Secretary

Gulf Navigation Holding PJSC

َْ

.k

بجومب مهنيدلِنينماضلا وأ نيزاتملما نينئادلا دعب ةرشابم :نيدلا ةبترم

َْ

نم مهريغو مهنيدلِنينماضلا ريغ نينئادلا لبقو يباتك قافتا وأ نوناقلا

نينئادلا

نويدلاو ةيلاحلا كوكصلا ةلكيه ةداعإ :تادنسلا رادصإ نم ضرغلا

.l

يف نوبغارلا نونئادلا بتتكي اهبجومب يتلاو ةحلاملل جيلخلا ةكرشل ىرخلأا

،ةديدجلا تادنسلا يف اعوط ةمئاقلا مهنويد /كوكصلا تاداهش ةلدابم

.ةروكذلما ماكحلأاو طورشلل اقفو

تاداهش ةلدابم يف نوبغري نيذلا نونئادلا كئلوأ :كوكصلا لماح

.m

،ةديدجلا تادنسلا يف ةيعاوط مهنويد وأ ةيلاحلا مهكوكص

ةعزوم يتارامإ مهرد 450,000,000 ىتح ةكرشلا لام سأر ةدايز يف رظنلا

.2

مهرد 1,469,209,250 لالما سأر يلامجإ حبصيل مهس 450,000,000 ىلع

سلف 33,33 وه ديدجلا مهسلا نم عوفدلما ءزجلا نوكي ثيحب ،يتارامإ

هتميقو قرفلاب ةينازيلماب ةيكللما قوقح يف بلاس يطايتحا ءاشنإ متيسو

تادنسلا ليوحت ضارغلأ كلذو ،مهرد نويلم 300 ى صقأ دحب نوكت

لوصحلا دعب ةكرشلل ي ساسلأا ماظنلا ليدعتو ةكرشلا يف مهسلأ ةديدجلا

.ةيمسرلا تاهجلا تاقفاوم ىلع

تادنسلا رادصا ةيلمع ذيفنت يف ةكرشلا ةرادإ سلجم ضيوفت يف رظنلا

.3

ءاضعأ نم يأ فيلكتو ضيوفتو ةكرشلا يف مهسلأ اهليوحتو ةديدجلا

ميدقتو ماربإو عيقوتو ةكرشلا ليثمتب ادرفنم ةكرشلا ةرادإ سلجم

ةكرشلا رادصإب ةصاخلا تاباطخلاو تايقافتلااو دوقعلاو تادنتسلما

ةكرشلا يف مهسلأ تادنسلا ليوحت ةيلمع ذيفنتو ةديدجلا تادنسلل

ةرشن ىلع قافتلااو لالما سأر ةدايزل ةكرشلل ي ساسلأا ماظنلا ليدعتو

تاءارجلإا ةفاك ءاهنإو ةديدجلا تادنسلاب ةصاخلا ماكحلأاو طورشلا

يبد ةيداصتقا رصح نود كلذ يف امب ةيمسرلا تاهجلا ةفاك عم لماعتلاو

.يلالما يبد قوسو علسلاو ةيلالما قارولأا ةئيهو لدعلا بتاكو

ةوعد نع نلاعلإا مكل قفرن علسلاو ةيلالما قارولألا ةئيه ةقفاوم ىلع ءانبو فحصلا يف هرشن متي فوس يذلاو ةيمومعلا ةيعمجلا روضحل نيمهاسلما

.)2022/01/07 قفاولما( الله نذإب ادغ ةيلحلما

،،،ريدقتلاو مارتحلاا قئاف لوبقب اولضفتو

ةرادلإا سلجمرس نيمأ / ةغارم نزي ع.م.ش ةضباقلا ةحلاملل جيلخلا

Disclaimer

Gulf Navigation Holding PJSC published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 05:07:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
