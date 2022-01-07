Gulf Navigation : Invitation of General Assembly

The Board of Directors of Gulf Navigation Holding Company (PJSC) has the honor to invite the shareholders to attend the General Assembly meeting virtually on Monday 31/01/2022 at 3 PM to consider the following agenda:
1. To consider the issuance of Mandatory Convertible Bonds for a value up to
AED 150,000,000 (One hundred and fifty million UAE Dirhams) ("New Bonds") by way of a private placement to those existing sukukholders and other creditors (the "Creditors") wishing to swap their existing sukuk certificates / debts and subscribe to the New Bonds, in accordance with the following terms:
Security: Mandatory Convertible Bonds
Type of Bonds: Mandatory Convertible Bonds in compliance with the Federal Decree No. 32 of 2021 concerning Commercial Companies.
Value of Bonds: up to AED 150,000,000 (One hundred and fifty million Dirhams)
Number of Bonds: up to 150,000,000 Bond.
Type of Conversion: Mandatory to be converted into shares in the Company in accordance with the terms and conditions of the New Bonds and without the need for any future approvals to the conversion process from the general assembly of the Company
Conversion Price: AED 33,33 UAE Fils per share
Interest Rate Per Bond: 0% (zero percent)
Bond Issuance Date: 09/03/2022
Conversion Period: 3 (Three) months from the issuance date.
Guarantee: No guarantees or mortgages/pledges are given in return of issuing the Bond
Debt Ranking: Immediately post the preferred and secured creditors which debts are guaranteed by way of law or written agreement, and prior to unsecured creditors and other creditors
Purpose of Issuing the Bonds: Restructuring of the existing Sukuks and other debts of GNH by virtue of which those Creditors wishing to swap voluntarily their existing sukuk certificates / debts subscribe to the New Bonds, in accordance with the terms and conditions mentioned herein.
Sukukholders: those Creditors wishing to swap voluntarily their existing sukuk certificates / debts subscribe to the New Bonds,
For the purposes of converting the New bonds into shares in the Company, to consider the increase of the share capital of the Company up to AED 450,000,000 distributed among 450,000,000 shares, bringing the total capital to AED 1,469,209,250 so that the paid part of the new share is 33,33 fils, and a negative equity reserve will be created in the balance sheet with the difference and its value will be a maximum of AED 300 million, and amending the articles of association of the Company after obtaining the approvals of the regulatory authorities.
To consider delegating the board of directors of the Company to implement the process of issuing the New Bonds and converting the same into shares in the Company; and to authorize and appoint any of the board members of the Company to solely represent the Company and to sign, execute and submit the documents, contracts, agreements and letters related to the issuance of the New Bonds, implementing the process of converting the New Bonds into shares in the Company, amending the articles of association to increase the share capital, to agree to the terms and conditions sheet, finalize all procedures and deal with all regulatory authorities including without limitation Dubai Economy, the Notary Public, the Securities and Commodities Authority and the Dubai Financial Market.
As per the Securities and Commodities Authority's approval, kindly find attached the invitation to attend the General Assembly meeting which will be published in tomorrow's local newspapers (07/01/2022).
