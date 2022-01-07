Gulf Navigation : Invitation of General Assembly

Special Resolution:

1. To consider the issuance of Mandatory Convertible Bonds for a value up to

AED 150,000,000 (One hundred and fifty million UAE Dirhams) ("New Bonds") by way of a private placement to those existing sukukholders and other creditors (the "Creditors") wishing to swap their existing sukuk certificates / debts and subscribe to the New Bonds, in accordance with the following terms: