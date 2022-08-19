Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GUF   CA4019151030

GULF & PACIFIC EQUITIES CORP.

(GUF)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  09:32 2022-08-08 am EDT
0.3300 CAD    0.00%
07:15aGulf & Pacific Equities Corp. reports on Second Quarter Results with Revenue of $1,007,691
AQ
05/20Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/20Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp. reports on First Quarter Results with Revenue of $940,004 And secures Financing for development at Tri-City Mall
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp. reports on Second Quarter Results with Revenue of $1,007,691

08/19/2022 | 07:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp. (TSX-V: GUF) an established company focused on the acquisition, management and development of anchored shopping centres in Western Canada, reports a 0.8% increase in revenues to $1,007,691 in the quarter ended June 30, 2022 from $999,206 at the same period last year.

Details of the six and three months financial results for fiscal 2022 and 2021 under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as summarized below are also available at www.sedar.com or the company’s website www.gpequities.com.

 Six Months Ended Three Months Ended
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
 June 30, June 30,
  2022  2021  2022  2021
      
Revenue$1,947,695 $1,872,743 $1,007,691 $999,206
      
Net Income (Loss) before fair value     
      adjustment, other income items      
      and income taxes$(115,277)$28,627 $(40,593)$27,742
Net Income (Loss) per common share     
      before fair value adjustment, other     
      income items and income taxes     
      – basic and diluted$(0.01)$- $- $-
      
Net Income and Comprehensive     
      Income $25,026 $145,105 $21,947 $26,975
Net Income and Comprehensive     
      Income per common share -     
      basic$- $0.01 $- $-
Net Income and Comprehensive     
      Income per common share -      
      diluted$- $0.01 $- $-
      
Weighted average number of common     
      shares outstanding – basic 21,290,685     21,290,685  21,290,685     21,290,685
Weighted average number of common     
      shares outstanding – diluted 21,686,674  22,190,685  21,706,573     22,190,685


About Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp.

Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp. was incorporated under the laws of the Province of Alberta on April 8, 1998, and thereafter completed a public offering of common shares by prospectus dated June 26, 1998 (TSX-V: GUF). 

The Company acquires, manages and develops anchored shopping malls in rural centres in Western Canada, in particular Alberta.  Gulf & Pacific targets smaller, but rapidly growing hub communities that have hospitals, high schools, police stations, and retail/service infrastructures.   Management has consistently reinvested cash flow to improve and grow its portfolio of income properties.

Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp. currently owns three, well-located retail assets located in Three Hills, St. Paul, and Cold Lake Alberta. 

For further information, please contact:
        

Mr. Anthony Cohen
President and Chief Executive Officer
Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp.
1240 Bay Street, Suite 800
Toronto, Ontario
M5R 2A7

Telephone: 416-968-3337
Telecopy: 416-968-3339
E-mail: info@gpequities.com
www.gpequities.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION INTO THE UNITED STATES

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and similar Canadian legislation, concerning the business, operations and financial performance and condition of Gulf & Pacific Equities. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the benefits of the offering and option transaction. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Gulf & Pacific Equities to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to risks related to: economic conditions in Western Canada, interest rates, raising less than the required capital; not realizing on the anticipated benefits from the transaction or not realizing on such anticipated benefits within the expected time frame; and other risks of the real estate industry. Although management of Gulf & Pacific Equities has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Gulf & Pacific Equities does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.


All news about GULF & PACIFIC EQUITIES CORP.
07:15aGulf & Pacific Equities Corp. reports on Second Quarter Results with Revenue of $1,007,..
AQ
05/20Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Marc..
CI
05/20Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp. reports on First Quarter Results with Revenue of $940,004..
GL
05/20Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp. reports on First Quarter Results with Revenue of $940,004..
AQ
04/22Gulf & Pacific Equities Q4 Net Income Rises to $0.20 Per Basic and Diluted Share Vs $0...
MT
04/22Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December..
CI
04/22Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp. reports on 2021 Year-End Results with Revenue of $3,965,3..
GL
04/22GULF & PACIFIC EQUITIES : Financial Statements Year Ended 2021
PU
04/22GULF & PACIFIC EQUITIES : MD&A (Annual 2021)
PU
2021Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine M..
CI
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 3,97 M - -
Net income 2021 4,39 M - -
Net Debt 2021 20,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 1,29x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7,03 M 5,44 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,79x
EV / Sales 2021 6,68x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 15,2%
Chart GULF & PACIFIC EQUITIES CORP.
Duration : Period :
Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Anthony Jan Cohen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Greg K. W. Wong Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Dean James Dovolis Independent Director
Ernest C. Cholakis Independent Director
Constantine D. Buzunis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GULF & PACIFIC EQUITIES CORP.0.00%5
SCENTRE GROUP0.00%10 159
SHURGARD SELF-STORAGE S.A.-9.91%4 675
EASYHOME NEW RETAIL GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED-22.09%3 833
THE PHOENIX MILLS LIMITED40.13%3 097
MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARIOS S.A.39.37%2 956