Gulf & Pacific Equities : Financial Statements (Annual 2022)

To the Shareholders of Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp.:

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp. (the "Company"), which comprise the statements of financial position as at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, and the statements of income and other comprehensive income, changes in shareholders' equity and cash flows for the years then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audits in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audits of the financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matter

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. This matter was addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on this matter.

Investment Properties - Valuation

Investment properties are measured at fair value and totalled $47,830,000 as at December 31, 2022, which represented approximately 98% of total assets.

Fair value is determined using valuation techniques and assumptions which considers in most cases estimates of projected future cash flows from the properties and estimates of suitable discount rates for these cash flows. Valuation techniques for real estate can be subjective in nature and involve various assumptions regarding pricing factors. These assumptions include, among others, capitalization rate, market rental income, market-derived discount rate, inflation rate, projected net operating income, vacancy levels, and an estimate of the terminal capitalization rate. Because the valuation of investment properties is complex and highly dependent on estimates and assumptions, we consider the valuation of investment properties as a key audit matter in our audit.

Refer to Note 2 Basis of Presentation, Note 3 Summary of Significant Accounting Policies and Note 4 Investment Properties for disclosures regarding the Company's policy for accounting for investment properties and further information on the composition of investment properties.