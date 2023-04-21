Advanced search
Gulf & Pacific Equities : & Pacific Announces 2022 Year End Results And updates New Leasing in Tri-City Mall and Three Hills Property And refinancing Existing Mortgages and securing approval for new Financing
PU
Gulf & Pacific Equities : Financial Statements (Annual 2022)
PU
Gulf & Pacific Equities Q3 Net Income Falls from Year Ago
MT
Gulf & Pacific Equities : & Pacific Announces 2022 Year End Results And updates New Leasing in Tri-City Mall and Three Hills Property And refinancing Existing Mortgages and securing approval for new Financing

04/21/2023 | 12:50am EDT
For Immediate Release

Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp. reports on

2022 Year-End Results with Revenue of $4,215,751

And updates New Leasing in Tri-City Mall

and Three Hills Property

And refinancing Existing Mortgages and securing approval for new Financing

Toronto, April 21, 2023 - Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp. (TSX-V:GUF) an established company focused on the acquisition, management and development of anchored shopping centres in Western Canada, reports a 6.3% increase in revenues to $4,215,751 in the year ended December 31, 2022, from $3,965,397 at the same period last year.

Details of the twelve and three months financial results for fiscal 2022 and 2021 under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), as summarized below, are also available at

www.sedar.comor the company's website www.gpequities.com.

Year Ended

Three Months Ended

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

December 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenue

$

4,215,751

$

3,965,397

$

1,275,116

$

1,064,014

Net Income before fair value

adjustment, other income items and

income taxes

$

170,142

$

306,736

$

218,842

$

60,568

Net Income per common share

before fair value adjustment, other

income items and

income taxes - basic and diluted

$

0.01

$

0.01

$

0.01

$

-

Net Income and Comprehensive

Income

$

1,573,065

$

4,390,010

$

1,488,845

$

4,099,344

Net Income and Comprehensive

Income per common share

- basic

$

0.07

$

0.21

$

0.07

$

0.20

Net Income and Comprehensive

Income per common share

- diluted

$

0.07

$

0.21

$

0.07

$

0.20

Weighted average number of common

shares outstanding - basic

21,290,685

21,290,685

21,290,685

21,290,685

Weighted average number of common

shares outstanding - diluted

21,748,519

21,382,376

21,827,450

21,549,104

The company is also pleased to report that it has leased premises at Tri-City Mall in Cold Lake Alberta to new tenants Wendy's, Subway, Pizza Hut, Telus and Taco Bell. The company also welcomes Dollarama to the company's property at Three Hills, Alberta.

In addition, the company is pleased to announce that it has refinanced mortgages due April 1, 2023, totalling $18,080,724 for a term of two years at a fixed rate of 6.98%. As part of the redevelopment of Building 2 at Tri-City Mall and the redevelopment at the Three Hills Property, the company secured additional mortgages totalling $3.3 million, with closing anticipated in the second quarter.

About Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp.

Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp. was incorporated under the laws of the Province of Alberta on April 8, 1998, and thereafter completed a public offering of common shares by prospectus dated June 26, 1998 (TSX-V: GUF).

The company acquires, manages and develops anchored shopping malls in Western Canada's rural centres, particularly Alberta. Gulf & Pacific targets smaller, rapidly growing hub communities serviced with hospitals, high schools, police stations, and retail service infrastructures. Management has consistently reinvested cash flow to improve and expand its portfolio of income properties.

Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp. owns three well-located retail assets in Three Hills, St. Paul, and Cold Lake Alberta.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Anthony Cohen

President and Chief Executive Officer

Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp.

1240 Bay Street, Suite 800

Toronto, Ontario

M5R 2A7

Telephone: 416-968-3337

Telecopy: 416-968-3339

E-mail: info@gpequities.com

www.gpequities.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION INTO

THE UNITED STATES

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements", within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and similar Canadian legislation, concerning the business, operations and financial performance and condition of Gulf & Pacific Equities. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the benefits of the offering and option transaction. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Gulf & Pacific Equities to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to risks related to: economic conditions in Western Canada, interest rates, raising less than the required capital; not realizing on the anticipated benefits from the transaction or not realizing on such anticipated benefits within the expected time frame; and other risks of the real estate industry. Although management of Gulf & Pacific Equities has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Gulf & Pacific Equities does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Disclaimer

Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp. published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 04:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
