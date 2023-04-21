Gulf & Pacific Equities : & Pacific Announces 2022 Year End Results And updates New Leasing in Tri-City Mall and Three Hills Property And refinancing Existing Mortgages and securing approval for new Financing

For Immediate Release Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp. reports on 2022 Year-End Results with Revenue of $4,215,751 And updates New Leasing in Tri-City Mall and Three Hills Property And refinancing Existing Mortgages and securing approval for new Financing Toronto, April 21, 2023 - Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp. (TSX-V:GUF) an established company focused on the acquisition, management and development of anchored shopping centres in Western Canada, reports a 6.3% increase in revenues to $4,215,751 in the year ended December 31, 2022, from $3,965,397 at the same period last year. Details of the twelve and three months financial results for fiscal 2022 and 2021 under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), as summarized below, are also available at www.sedar.comor the company's website www.gpequities.com. Year Ended Three Months Ended (Audited) (Unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 4,215,751 $ 3,965,397 $ 1,275,116 $ 1,064,014 Net Income before fair value adjustment, other income items and income taxes $ 170,142 $ 306,736 $ 218,842 $ 60,568 Net Income per common share before fair value adjustment, other income items and income taxes - basic and diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ - Net Income and Comprehensive Income $ 1,573,065 $ 4,390,010 $ 1,488,845 $ 4,099,344 Net Income and Comprehensive Income per common share - basic $ 0.07 $ 0.21 $ 0.07 $ 0.20

Net Income and Comprehensive Income per common share - diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.21 $ 0.07 $ 0.20 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 21,290,685 21,290,685 21,290,685 21,290,685 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 21,748,519 21,382,376 21,827,450 21,549,104 The company is also pleased to report that it has leased premises at Tri-City Mall in Cold Lake Alberta to new tenants Wendy's, Subway, Pizza Hut, Telus and Taco Bell. The company also welcomes Dollarama to the company's property at Three Hills, Alberta. In addition, the company is pleased to announce that it has refinanced mortgages due April 1, 2023, totalling $18,080,724 for a term of two years at a fixed rate of 6.98%. As part of the redevelopment of Building 2 at Tri-City Mall and the redevelopment at the Three Hills Property, the company secured additional mortgages totalling $3.3 million, with closing anticipated in the second quarter. About Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp. Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp. was incorporated under the laws of the Province of Alberta on April 8, 1998, and thereafter completed a public offering of common shares by prospectus dated June 26, 1998 (TSX-V: GUF). The company acquires, manages and develops anchored shopping malls in Western Canada's rural centres, particularly Alberta. Gulf & Pacific targets smaller, rapidly growing hub communities serviced with hospitals, high schools, police stations, and retail service infrastructures. Management has consistently reinvested cash flow to improve and expand its portfolio of income properties. Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp. owns three well-located retail assets in Three Hills, St. Paul, and Cold Lake Alberta. For further information, please contact: Mr. Anthony Cohen President and Chief Executive Officer Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp. 1240 Bay Street, Suite 800 Toronto, Ontario M5R 2A7 Telephone: 416-968-3337 Telecopy: 416-968-3339 E-mail: info@gpequities.com www.gpequities.com