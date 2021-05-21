Gulf & Pacific Equities : Financial Statements (Q1 2021)

Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp.

Condensed Interim Statements of Cash Flow For the Three Months Ended March 31 Unaudited - See Notice to Reader

(Stated in Canadian Dollars)

2021 2020 Cash Provided By: Operating Activities Comprehensive income $ 117,666 $ 188,252 Add (deduct) items not affecting cash: Amortization of deferred financing costs 764 520 Amortization 4,935 4,934 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (43,000) 28,000 Amortization of deferred leasing costs 48,627 48,440 Step rent 14,539 14,227 Interest expense 278,701 299,587 Interest accretion 216 - Government grant (12,669) - Fair value adjustments (61,577) (52,698) Changes in non-cash balances related to operations: 348,202 531,262 Prepaid expenses - 8,677 Accounts receivable 22,082 - Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 145,009 (44,629) 515,293 495,310 Financing Activities Repayment of mortgages payable (271,794) (205,644) Advance of government loan payable 40,000 - Interest paid (258,238) (233,769) Payment of lease liability (5,596) (5,596) Investing Activities (495,628) (445,009) Investment property expenditures (9,725) (1,833) Increase in cash 9,940 48,468 Cash - beginning of period 147,875 283,625 Cash - end of period 157,815 332,093

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these interim condensed financial statements.