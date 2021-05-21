Gulf & Pacific Equities : Financial Statements (Q1 2021)
Condensed Interim Financial Statements
Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp.
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Stated in Canadian Dollars)
NOTICE TO READER
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements have been prepared by the Company's management and the Company's independent auditors have not performed a review of these interim financial statements
Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp.
Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position Unaudited - See Notice to Reader
(Stated in Canadian Dollars)
March 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
Assets
Cash
$
157,815
$
147,875
Accounts receivable
235,083
257,165
Prepaid expenses
38,469
38,469
Right-of-use asset (note 5)
36,183
41,118
Investment properties (note 3)
39,600,000
39,600,000
Investments (note 7)
48,816
40,680
$
40,116,366
$
40,125,307
Liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities Mortgages (note 4)
Lease liability (note 5) Loan payable (note 8) Government loan payable (note 9) Purchase price payable (note 6) Deferred income taxes
$ 2,089,599
$ 1,924,662
20,095,454
20,366,484
39,216
44,277
1,347,000
1,347,000
27,547
658,776
658,776
1,017,000
1,060,000
25,274,592
25,401,199
Shareholders' Equity
Share Capital
(note 11a)
7,453,322
7,453,322
Contributed Surplus
2,812,409
2,812,409
Retained Earnings
4,576,043
4,458,377
14,841,774
14,724,108
$ 40,116,366
$ 40,125,307
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.
Approved on behalf of the Board
"Anthony J. Cohen" ,
Director
"Greg K. W. Wong" ,
Director
Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp.
Condensed Interim Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
For the Three Months Ended March 31
Unaudited - See Notice to Reader
Stated in Canadian dollars
2021
2020
Revenue
Rental
$
637,498
$
678,249
Step rent
(14,539)
(14,227)
Common area and realty tax recoveries
250,079
243,169
873,038
907,191
Expenses
Interest (note 4)
279,680
300,169
Operating costs and realty taxes
432,179
273,348
Administration
155,825
165,186
Amortization (note 5)
4,934
4,934
Less: Government grant (note 9)
(12,669)
-
859,949
743,637
Net Income before unrealized gain, fair value
adjustment and income taxes
13,089
163,554
Unrealized gain (loss) from investments
8,136
(8,136)
Fair value adjustment (note 3)
53,441
60,834
Net Income before income taxes
74,666
216,252
Deferred income tax recovery (expense)
43,000
(28,000)
Net Income and Comprehensive Income
$
117,666
$
188,252
Income per Share - Basic
(note 11b)
$
0.01
$
0.01
Income per Share - Diluted
(note 11b)
$
0.01
$
0.01
Weighted Average Number of Common
Shares Outstanding - Basic
(note 11b)
21,290,685
21,290,685
Weighted Average Number of Common
Shares Outstanding - Diluted
(note 11b)
21,290,685
21,786,685
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.
Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp.
Condensed Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
For the Three Months Ended March 31
Unaudited - See Notice to Reader
Stated in Canadian dollars
Share Capital
Contributed
Retained
Shares
Amount
Surplus
Earnings
Total
Balance - January 1, 2020
21,290,685
$
7,453,322
$
2,812,409
$
4,026,767
$
14,292,498
Net income and comprehensive income
-
-
-
188,252
188,252
Balance - March 31, 2020
21,290,685
$
7,453,322
$
2,812,409
$
4,215,019
$
14,480,750
Share Capital
Contributed
Retained
Shares
Amount
Surplus
Earnings
Total
Balance - January 1, 2021
21,290,685
$
7,453,322
$
2,812,409
$
4,458,377
$
14,724,108
Net income and comprehensive income
-
-
-
117,666
117,666
Balance - March 31, 2021
21,290,685
$
7,453,322
$
2,812,409
$
4,576,043
$
14,841,774
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.
Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp.
Condensed Interim Statements of Cash Flow For the Three Months Ended March 31 Unaudited - See Notice to Reader
(Stated in Canadian Dollars)
2021
2020
Cash Provided By:
Operating Activities
Comprehensive income
$
117,666
$
188,252
Add (deduct) items not affecting cash:
Amortization of deferred financing costs
764
520
Amortization
4,935
4,934
Deferred income tax expense (recovery)
(43,000)
28,000
Amortization of deferred leasing costs
48,627
48,440
Step rent
14,539
14,227
Interest expense
278,701
299,587
Interest accretion
216
-
Government grant
(12,669)
-
Fair value adjustments
(61,577)
(52,698)
Changes in non-cash balances related to operations:
348,202
531,262
Prepaid expenses
-
8,677
Accounts receivable
22,082
-
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
145,009
(44,629)
515,293
495,310
Financing Activities
Repayment of mortgages payable
(271,794)
(205,644)
Advance of government loan payable
40,000
-
Interest paid
(258,238)
(233,769)
Payment of lease liability
(5,596)
(5,596)
Investing Activities
(495,628)
(445,009)
Investment property expenditures
(9,725)
(1,833)
Increase in cash
9,940
48,468
Cash - beginning of period
147,875
283,625
Cash - end of period
157,815
332,093
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these interim condensed financial statements.
