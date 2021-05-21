Log in
    GUF   CA4019151030

GULF & PACIFIC EQUITIES CORP.

(GUF)
  Report
Gulf & Pacific Equities : Financial Statements (Q1 2021)

05/21/2021 | 10:11am EDT
Condensed Interim Financial Statements

Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp.

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 (Stated in Canadian Dollars)

INDEX

Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position

1

Condensed Interim Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

2

Condensed Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

3

Condensed Interim Statements of Cash Flow

4

Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements

5

NOTICE TO READER

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements have been prepared by the Company's management and the Company's independent auditors have not performed a review of these interim financial statements

Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp.

Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position Unaudited - See Notice to Reader

(Stated in Canadian Dollars)

March 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

Assets

Cash

$

157,815

$

147,875

Accounts receivable

235,083

257,165

Prepaid expenses

38,469

38,469

Right-of-use asset (note 5)

36,183

41,118

Investment properties (note 3)

39,600,000

39,600,000

Investments (note 7)

48,816

40,680

$

40,116,366

$

40,125,307

Liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities Mortgages (note 4)

Lease liability (note 5) Loan payable (note 8) Government loan payable (note 9) Purchase price payable (note 6) Deferred income taxes

$ 2,089,599

$ 1,924,662

20,095,454

20,366,484

39,216

44,277

1,347,000

1,347,000

27,547

658,776

658,776

1,017,000

1,060,000

25,274,592

25,401,199

Shareholders' Equity

Share Capital (note 11a)

7,453,322

7,453,322

Contributed Surplus

2,812,409

2,812,409

Retained Earnings

4,576,043

4,458,377

14,841,774

14,724,108

$ 40,116,366

$ 40,125,307

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

Approved on behalf of the Board

"Anthony J. Cohen" , Director

"Greg K. W. Wong" , Director

-1-

Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp.

Condensed Interim Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

For the Three Months Ended March 31

Unaudited - See Notice to Reader

Stated in Canadian dollars

2021

2020

Revenue

Rental

$

637,498

$

678,249

Step rent

(14,539)

(14,227)

Common area and realty tax recoveries

250,079

243,169

873,038

907,191

Expenses

Interest (note 4)

279,680

300,169

Operating costs and realty taxes

432,179

273,348

Administration

155,825

165,186

Amortization (note 5)

4,934

4,934

Less: Government grant (note 9)

(12,669)

-

859,949

743,637

Net Income before unrealized gain, fair value

adjustment and income taxes

13,089

163,554

Unrealized gain (loss) from investments

8,136

(8,136)

Fair value adjustment (note 3)

53,441

60,834

Net Income before income taxes

74,666

216,252

Deferred income tax recovery (expense)

43,000

(28,000)

Net Income and Comprehensive Income

$

117,666

$

188,252

Income per Share - Basic (note 11b)

$

0.01

$

0.01

Income per Share - Diluted (note 11b)

$

0.01

$

0.01

Weighted Average Number of Common

Shares Outstanding - Basic (note 11b)

21,290,685

21,290,685

Weighted Average Number of Common

Shares Outstanding - Diluted (note 11b)

21,290,685

21,786,685

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

-2-

Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp.

Condensed Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

For the Three Months Ended March 31

Unaudited - See Notice to Reader

Stated in Canadian dollars

Share Capital

Contributed

Retained

Shares

Amount

Surplus

Earnings

Total

Balance - January 1, 2020

21,290,685

$

7,453,322

$

2,812,409

$

4,026,767

$

14,292,498

Net income and comprehensive income

-

-

-

188,252

188,252

Balance - March 31, 2020

21,290,685

$

7,453,322

$

2,812,409

$

4,215,019

$

14,480,750

Share Capital

Contributed

Retained

Shares

Amount

Surplus

Earnings

Total

Balance - January 1, 2021

21,290,685

$

7,453,322

$

2,812,409

$

4,458,377

$

14,724,108

Net income and comprehensive income

-

-

-

117,666

117,666

Balance - March 31, 2021

21,290,685

$

7,453,322

$

2,812,409

$

4,576,043

$

14,841,774

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

-3-

Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp.

Condensed Interim Statements of Cash Flow For the Three Months Ended March 31 Unaudited - See Notice to Reader

(Stated in Canadian Dollars)

2021

2020

Cash Provided By:

Operating Activities

Comprehensive income

$

117,666

$

188,252

Add (deduct) items not affecting cash:

Amortization of deferred financing costs

764

520

Amortization

4,935

4,934

Deferred income tax expense (recovery)

(43,000)

28,000

Amortization of deferred leasing costs

48,627

48,440

Step rent

14,539

14,227

Interest expense

278,701

299,587

Interest accretion

216

-

Government grant

(12,669)

-

Fair value adjustments

(61,577)

(52,698)

Changes in non-cash balances related to operations:

348,202

531,262

Prepaid expenses

-

8,677

Accounts receivable

22,082

-

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

145,009

(44,629)

515,293

495,310

Financing Activities

Repayment of mortgages payable

(271,794)

(205,644)

Advance of government loan payable

40,000

-

Interest paid

(258,238)

(233,769)

Payment of lease liability

(5,596)

(5,596)

Investing Activities

(495,628)

(445,009)

Investment property expenditures

(9,725)

(1,833)

Increase in cash

9,940

48,468

Cash - beginning of period

147,875

283,625

Cash - end of period

157,815

332,093

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these interim condensed financial statements.

-4-

Disclaimer

Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp. published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 14:10:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
