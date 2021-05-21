Gulf & Pacific Equities : MD&A (Q1 2021)

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Quarterly Report for the three months ended March 31, 2021 This Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp (the "Company") provides analysis of the Company's financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The following information should be read in conjunction with the accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements and the related notes for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and the audited financial statements and the related notes for the year ended December 31, 2020. The unaudited condensed interim financial statements and related notes of the Company have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Refer to the Notes of the March 31, 2021 unaudited condensed interim financial statements for disclosure of the Company's significant accounting policies. The Company's functional and reporting currency is the Canadian dollar. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V:GUF). International Financial Reporting Standards The Company's unaudited condensed interim financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and the December 31, 2020 audited financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IFRS as published by the International Accounting Standards Board. Date of Report This report is prepared as of May 20, 2021. Forward Looking Statements This MD&A includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this discussion, other than statements of historical facts, that address the Company's ability to lease vacant property units, collect minimum rents, diversify its tenant base, undertake land intensification projects, refinance loans and mortgages at their maturity, complete accretive acquisitions and other events that impact the growth of the Company are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future -1-

performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward- looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include interest rates, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional information including press releases have been filed electronically through the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") and are available online under our profile at www.sedar.comor the Company's website at www.gpequities.com. Company Overview The Company was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) on April 8, 1998 and on June 17, 1998 filed Articles of Amendment to remove certain private corporation restrictions. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: GUF). The Company commenced active operations during the 1999 fiscal year and is focused on the acquisition, management, and development of anchored shopping centres in Western Canada. The Company's current portfolio consists of three properties located in Alberta. The three properties consist of Tri-City Mall located in Cold Lake, Alberta with a gross lease area of 141,289 sq. ft., St. Paul Shopping Centre, in St. Paul, Alberta with a gross lease area of 79,042 sq. ft. and a stand-alone property in Three Hills, Alberta with 9,003 sq. ft. of gross lease area. The Company still holds a vacant lot in Merritt, B.C.. First Quarter 2021 Highlights In the first quarter 2021: As reported in the second quarter of 2020, the quarter was the start of the national and global battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in the closing of retail activities across Canada except for those who are deemed essential services. Our properties located in northern Alberta are in regions with low confirmed COVID-19 cases. However, many of our tenants closed due to social distancing requirements for individuals. As a result, some of our tenants closed their premises other than those who were deemed essential services such as the drug store, grocery store, dollar stores, banks, government services and fast food. During the first quarter, the economy was dealing with the third wave of the pandemic.

At Tri-City Mall , during the quarter, local leasing and leasing renewals were on-going. The Company continues to monitor the market and look for emerging opportunities with new national & local tenants. Gulf & Pacific is committed to leasing out the remaining vacancies and working on leasing the mall fully.

, during the quarter, local leasing and leasing renewals were on-going. The Company continues to monitor the market and look for emerging opportunities with new national & local tenants. Gulf & Pacific is committed to leasing out the remaining vacancies and working on leasing the mall fully. At St. Paul Shopping Centre , management is pleased to report that the St. Paul Shopping Centre is fully leased in its current configuration.

, management is pleased to report that the St. Paul Shopping Centre is fully leased in its current configuration. In Three Hills , Red Apple Stores Inc. continued to operate the premises as The Bargain Shop and was deemed an essential service and continued to operate.

, Red Apple Stores Inc. continued to operate the premises as The Bargain Shop and was deemed an essential service and continued to operate. In Merritt , the Company still holds a vacant lot with nominal value.

, the Company still holds a vacant lot with nominal value. The Company has a revolving unsecured loan agreement with Ceyx Properties Ltd. (" Ceyx ") for up to $6 million at an annual interest rate of 6% with no fixed terms for repayment (the " Loan "). As of March 31, 2021, the balance outstanding was $1,347,000. Overall Performance Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position On the Statements of Financial Position, total assets were $40,116,366 at March 31, 2021, compared to $40,125,307 as of December 31, 2020. The decrease of $8,941 in total assets during the quarter is primarily due to reduced accounts receivable and right-of-use asset, offset by increases in cash and investments. The Company's cash balance increased by $9,940 during the quarter to $157,815 at March 31, 2021, from $147,875 as of December 31, 2020. The nominal increase in cash is mostly due to a nominal decrease in the use of funds for regular property management expenses, mortgage payments, administration, and deferred rental revenue provided from the Company's normal operations. Accounts receivable decreased to $235,083 at March 31, 2021 from $257,165 as of December 31, 2020 mostly due to the Company's reduced outstanding receivables in common area and property taxes. Total prepaid expenses for the Company is at $38,469 for March 31, 2021 compared to the same at $38,469 for December 31, 2020. Effective January 1, 2019, in accordance with IFRS 16, the Company recorded a right-of-use asset of $80,590 for its corporate office lease. As at March 31, 2021, the right-of-use asset has a remaining balance of $36,183. -3-

Investment properties is unchanged at $39,600,000 as of March 31, 2021 and as of December 31, 2020. The Company holds common shares of a related company. The value of the shares is $48,816 as of March 31, 2021 compared to $40,680 as of December 31, 2020. With respect to liabilities, accounts payable and accrued liabilities increased to $2,089,599 as of March 31, 2021 from $1,924,662 as of December 31, 2020 due to normal operations such as property taxes, common area expenses, and loan interest. Mortgages payable decreased to $20,095,454 as of March 31, 2021 from $20,366,484 as of December 31, 2020 due to payment of principal during the quarter. Effective January 1, 2019, in accordance with IFRS 16, the Company recorded a lease liability of $82,470 for its corporate office lease. As at March 31, 2021, the lease liability has a remaining balance of $39,216. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had an outstanding loan obligation of $1,347,000 from a related corporation, Ceyx Properties Ltd. The loan is unsecured, with access to a maximum value of up to $6,000,000 and interest payable of 6% per annum. Interest is accrued but not compounded. The companies are related by virtue of the fact that they have the same President. The related corporation is not a subsidiary. Government loan payable represents a COVID-19 government loan due December 31, 2022. The difference between the amount received in cash and the related fair value was recognized as a government grant on the statements of income and comprehensive income. The value of the loan is $27,547 as at March 31, 2021. The purchase price payable of $658,776 represents an agreement whereby the Company is obliged to pay the amount if the Tri-City Mall becomes fully leased subsequent to the purchase. As at March 31, 2021, the property was not fully leased. Since the Company expects to fully lease the property in the future, this obligation has been fully provided for. The deferred income tax liability of $1,017,000 as of March 31, 2021 represents the Company's future obligations due to the net of items, including temporary differences between the accounting basis and the tax basis of the assets and liabilities, and tax loss carry forwards. Total liabilities decreased to $25,274,592 as of March 31, 2021 from $25,401,199 as of December 31, 2020. This decrease is primarily due to normal payments of interest and principal. Shareholders' equity was $14,841,774 as of March 31, 2021 compared to $14,724,108 as of December 31, 2020. The increase in shareholder's equity was mainly due to an increase in retained earnings due to rental revenue, common area and property taxes recoveries, and repayment of mortgages. -4-

Condensed Interim Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income For the quarter ended March 31, 2021 revenue decreased to $873,038 from $907,191 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The decrease was mostly due to decreases in rent and common area realty tax recoveries in the quarter due mostly to COVID-19 and decreased rental income from tenants paying by percentage sales. Accordingly, rental income decreased by $40,751 or 6.0% as a result of decreases in percentage rent by some tenants. Step rent revenue changed from negative $14,227 in the quarter ended March 31, 2020 to negative $14,539 in the quarter ended March 31, 2021, a non-cash amount representing the straight-line recognition of the future rent increase for the new leases. Common area and realty tax recoveries increased by $6,910 or 2.8% for the quarter compared to the same period last year, due mostly to the recovery of common area and realty taxes from tenants. Expenses for the quarter increased to $859,949 as of March 31, 2021 from $743,637 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, an increase of $116,312 or 15.6%. The primary reason for the increase in expenses is due to increased operating costs and realty taxes for items such as new HVAC units, offset by reduced interest payments and administration expenses. In detail, a decrease in interest of $20,489 or 6.8% is due mostly to a normal decrease in interest payable during the quarter. Increases in operating costs and realty taxes of $158,831 or 58.1% is due mainly to increased expenditures at the malls for HVAC units, insurance and bad debts relative to the quarter in 2020. Administration expenses decreased by $9,361 or 5.7% due to reduced staff expenses from 2020. While operating costs and realty taxes were higher during the quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to the same quarter in 2020, the Company expects operating costs and realty taxes to be lower for the second quarter of 2021 compared to the same quarter in 2020. Overall, within the normal operations of the Company, excluding one-time items, expenses are holding steady and management remains focused on controlling costs and operating efficiently. Net income before unrealized gain, fair value adjustment and income taxes for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was $13,089 compared to net income of $163,554 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. As a result, basic and diluted net income per share before unrealized gain, fair value adjustment and income taxes was $Nil per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and $0.01 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Net income and comprehensive income for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was an income of $117,666 compared to income of $188,252 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. As a result, basic and diluted income per share was a net income of $0.01 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and basic and diluted income of $0.01 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Condensed Interim Statements of Cash Flow -5-

