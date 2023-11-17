Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 Unaudited - See Notice to Reader

(Stated in Canadian Dollars)

2. Basis of Presentation (continued)

Critical judgments, accounting estimates and assumptions

The Company makes estimates and assumptions that affect the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities, disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities and the reported amount of earnings for the period. Actual results could differ. The estimates and assumptions that the Company considered critical are described below:

i) Investment properties

The fair value of the investment properties is determined based on either internal valuation models incorporating market evidence or valuations performed by independent third party appraisers. The determination of the fair value of investment properties requires the use of estimates such as future cash flows from assets (such as tenant profiles, future revenue streams and overall repair and condition of the property) and discount rates applicable to those cash flows. These estimates are based on market conditions existing at the reporting date. The following approaches, either individually or in combination, are used in the determination of the fair value of the investment properties:

The Direct Capitalization Income Approach derives market value by estimating the future cash flows that will be generated by the property and then applying an appropriate capitalization rate or discount rate to those cash flows. This approach can utilize the direct capitalization method and/or the discounted cash flow analysis.

The Direct Comparison Approach involves comparing or contrasting the recent sale, listing or optioned prices of properties comparable to the subject and adjusting for any significant differences between them.

Management reviews each appraisal (when obtained) and ensures the assumptions used by the appraisers are reasonable and the final fair value amount reflects those assumptions used in the various approaches above. Where an external appraisal is not obtained at the reporting date, management prepares internal valuations, for each investment property, to estimate the fair value.

Judgment is also applied in determining the extent and frequency of independent appraisals in order to determine fair values. The significant assumptions used by management in estimating the fair value of investment properties are set out in note 4.

In addition, the Company makes judgments with respect to whether tenant improvement expenditures represent an asset with a future economic benefit to the Company which impacts whether or not such amounts are treated as additions to the investment properties.