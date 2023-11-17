MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Quarterly Report for the nine and three months ended September 30, 2023 This Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp (the "Company") provides analysis of the Company's financial results for the nine and three months ended September 30, 2023. The following information should be read in conjunction with the accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements and the related notes for the nine and three months ended September 30, 2023 and the audited financial statements and the related notes for the year ended December 31, 2022. The unaudited condensed interim financial statements and related notes of the Company have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Refer to the Notes of the September 30, 2023 unaudited condensed interim financial statements for disclosure of the Company's significant accounting policies. The Company's functional and reporting currency is the Canadian dollar. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V:GUF). International Financial Reporting Standards The Company's unaudited condensed interim financial statements for the nine and three months ended September 30, 2023 and the December 31, 2022 audited financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IFRS as published by the International Accounting Standards Board. Date of Report This report is prepared as of November 16, 2023. Forward Looking Statements This MD&A includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this discussion, other than statements of historical facts, that address the Company's ability to lease vacant property units, collect minimum rents, diversify its tenant base, undertake land intensification projects, refinance loans and mortgages at their maturity, complete accretive acquisitions and other events that impact the growth of the Company are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future -1-

performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward- looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include interest rates, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional information, including press releases, have been filed electronically through the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") and are available online under our profile at www.sedar.comor the Company's website at www.gpequities.com. Company Overview The Company was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) on April 8, 1998, and on June 17, 1998, filed Articles of Amendment to remove certain private corporation restrictions. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: GUF). The Company commenced active operations during the 1999 fiscal year and is focused on the acquisition, management, and development of anchored shopping centres in Western Canada. The Company's current portfolio consists of three properties located in Alberta. The three properties consist of Tri-City Mall located in Cold Lake, Alberta, with a gross lease area of 149,069 sq. ft., St. Paul Shopping Centre, in St. Paul, Alberta, with a gross lease area of 79,042 sq. ft. and a stand-alone property in Three Hills, Alberta with 8,922 sq. ft. of gross lease area. The Company still holds a vacant lot in Merritt, B.C.. Third Quarter 2023 Highlights In the third quarter 2023: At Tri-City Mall , the Company started the landlord's work on Building 2 in preparation for Taco Bell . The landlord's work was effectively completed during the quarter, and Taco Bell has taken possession of the premises and is scheduled to open in late December 2023.

Telus opened for business in Building 5 in late August.

During the second quarter, Fire & Flower applied and obtained protection from their creditors under CCAA proceedings. The tenant is interested in continuing operations at Tri-City Mall, and Company is currently working with the tenant to reach this conclusion. The proceeding is still in progress.

The Company is working to secure additional tenants for the new Building 5 and soon-to- be renovated Building 2 and securing lease renewals when due. The landlord is currently working with four tenants on upcoming lease renewals. -2-

At St. Paul Shopping Centre , management is pleased to report that the St. Paul Shopping Centre is fully leased in its current configuration. Leases due have been renewed.

, management is pleased to report that the St. Paul Shopping Centre is fully leased in its current configuration. Leases due have been renewed. In Three Hills , Dollarama completed the tenant's work during the quarter, and the premises opened for business as scheduled.

, Dollarama completed the tenant's work during the quarter, and the premises opened for business as scheduled. In Merritt , the Company still holds a vacant lot with nominal value.

, the Company still holds a vacant lot with nominal value. The Company has a revolving unsecured loan agreement with Ceyx Properties Ltd. (" Ceyx ") for up to $6 million at an annual interest rate of 6% with no fixed terms for repayment (the " Loan "). As of September 30, 2023, the balance outstanding was $2,147,000. Overall Performance Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position On the Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position, total assets were $51,958,817 at September 30, 2023, compared to $48,616,463 as of December 31, 2022. The increase of $3,342,354 in total assets during the nine months is primarily due to changes in the value of investment properties, prepaid expenses, offset by the use of funds for construction projects at Tri- City Mall, the landlord's work at Three Hills, and a decrease in accounts receivable. The Company's cash and cash equivalents balance increased by $1,171,541 during the nine months to $1,356,768 at September 30, 2023, from $185,227 as of December 31, 2022. The increase in cash and cash equivalents is mostly due to funds from the refinancing of two properties for construction and landlord's work at Tri-City Mall and at Three Hills, and revenue from the properties, offset by regular property management expenses, mortgage payments, and administration. Accounts receivable decreased to $444,937 at September 30, 2023, from $499,785 as of December 31, 2022, mostly due to the collection of the Company's outstanding receivables in common area and property taxes. Total prepaid expenses for the Company increased to $148,275 as of September 30, 2023 from $5,674 as of December 31, 2022, due mostly to property taxes paid in June for the fiscal year. As at September 30, 2023, the right-of-use asset for the office lease has a remaining balance of $33,230 compared to a balance of $1,645 as at December 31, 2022. Investment properties increased to $49,883,649 as of September 30, 2023, from $47,830,000 as of December 31, 2022, due to an increase in the fair value in two of the three properties and incurred costs associated with the construction in progress. -3-

Interest receivable of $22,234 as of September 30, 2023 represents the interest due to management's investment of funds during the construction period. The Company holds common shares of a related company. The value of the shares is $16,272 as of September 30, 2023 compared to $40,680 as of December 31, 2022. Other assets represent the value of shares held in several credit unions. With respect to liabilities, accounts payable and accrued liabilities increased to $3,082,735 as of September 30, 2023, from $2,824,931 as of December 31, 2022, due to increased activities related to construction during the nine months, and normal operations such as property taxes, common area expenses, and loan interest. Mortgages payable increased to $23,486,960 as of September 30, 2023, from $21,122,881 as of December 31, 2022, due to refinancing mortgages during the nine months for use at Tri-City Mall and Three Hills. As at September 30, 2023, the lease liability for the office lease has a remaining balance of $33,990 compared to a balance of $1,865 as at December 31, 2022. As of September 30, 2023, the Company had an outstanding loan obligation of $2,147,000 from a related corporation, Ceyx Properties Ltd. The loan is unsecured, with access to a maximum value of up to $6,000,000 and interest payable of 6% per annum. Interest is accrued but not compounded. The companies are related by virtue of the fact that they have the same President. The related corporation is not a subsidiary. Government loan payable represents a COVID-19 government loan due December 31, 2023. The difference between the amount received in cash and the related fair value was recognized as a government grant on the statements of income and comprehensive income. The value of the loan is $39,516 as at September 30, 2023. The deferred income tax liability of $1,702,000 as of September 30, 2023, represents the Company's future obligations due to temporary differences between the accounting basis and the tax basis of the assets and liabilities, and tax loss carry forwards. Total liabilities increased to $30,492,201 as of September 30, 2023, from $27,794,772 as of December 31, 2022. This increase is primarily due to the refinancing or mortgages offset by normal payments of interest and principal. Shareholders' equity was $21,466,616 as of September 30, 2023, compared to $20,821,691 as of December 31, 2022. The increase in shareholder's equity was due mostly to an increase in the fair value of the properties and from rental revenue, common area and property taxes recoveries, offset by repayment of mortgages. -4-

Condensed Interim Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, revenue increased to $1,134,919 from $992,940 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The increase was primarily due to increases in rent, step rent in the quarter, and common area & realty tax recoveries. Accordingly, rental income increased by $74,063 or 10.72% as a result of increases in rent and percentage rent by some tenants. Step rent revenue changed from negative $1,492 in the quarter ended September 30, 2022, to $31,375 in the quarter ended September 30, 2023, a non-cash amount representing the straight-line recognition of the future rent increase for the new leases. Common area and realty tax recoveries increased by $35,049 or 11.54% for the quarter compared to the same period last year, due mostly to the increase common area and realty taxes recoverable from tenants. Expenses for the quarter increased to $1,066,670 as of September 30, 2023, from $926,363 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, an increase of $140,307 or 15.15%. The primary reason for the increase in expenses is higher interest payments from the refinancing, activities related to the preliminary construction work and related costs associated with securing the financing and new tenants, offset by decreases in operating costs and realty taxes in the same period in 2022. Specifically, there was an increase in interest of $129,718 or 42.4% in the quarter compared to the same period in 2022. Increases in operating costs and realty taxes of $13,768 or 3.24% are due mainly to higher expenses in the quarter for work related to the renovation and new tenants. Administration expenses decreased by $2,992 or 1.57% due to decreases in legal fees and transfer and filing fees in the quarter. Otherwise, administration expenses remain stable. Overall, within the normal operations of the Company, expenses are holding steady, and management remains focused on controlling costs and operating efficiently. Net income before unrealized gain, government grant, fair value adjustment, other income and income taxes for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, was $68,249 compared to $66,577 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. As a result, basic and diluted net income per share before unrealized gain, government grant, fair value adjustment, other income and income taxes was $Nil per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and $Nil for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Net income and comprehensive income for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, was $26,571 compared to $59,194 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. As a result, basic and diluted net income per share was $Nil for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to basic net income per share of $Nil per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Condensed Interim Statements of Cash Flow On the Condensed Interim Statements of Cash Flow, cash provided by operations totalled $1,188,723 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to cash provided by -5-

operations of $2,297,247 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The decrease in cash provided by operating activities was primarily due to working capital adjustments for the increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities as of September 30, 2023. Financing activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, recorded funds provided of $1,385,941 compared to funds provided of $1,767,138 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Investing activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, recorded funds used of $1,403,123 compared to funds used of $2,812,228 for the same period last year. As at September 30, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $1,356,768 compared to cash and cash equivalents of $185,227 as at December 31, 2022. Selected Annual Information The following selected financial data for each of the three most recently completed financial years are derived from the audited annual financial statements of the Company, which were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and presented for the years ended December 31, 2022, 2021 and 2020. For the Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2020 $ $ $ Revenue 4,215,751 3,965,397 3,749,518 Net Income (Loss) before fair value adjustment, other income 170,142 306,736 174,443 items and income taxes Net Income (Loss) before fair value adjustment, other income 0.01 0.01 0.01 items and income taxes, per share - basic and diluted Net Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss) 1,573,065 4,390,010 431,610 Net Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss), per 0.07 0.21 0.02 share - basic Net Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss), per 0.07 0.21 0.02 share - diluted Total Assets 48,616,463 44,080,522 40,125,307 Total Liabilities 27,794,772 24,831,896 25,401,199 Cash Dividends - - - Summary of Quarterly Results The following selected financial data are derived from the unaudited quarterly financial statements of the Company, which were prepared in accordance with IFRS for the results from October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2023. -6-

2023 2022 2021 For the Quarters Ended Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 $ $ $ $ $ $ $ $ Revenue (i) 1,134,919 1,072,388 975,248 1,275,116 992,940 1,007,691 940,004 1,064,014 Net Income (Loss) before fair value adjustment, other income items and 68,249 (89,097) (62,043) 218,842 66,577 (40,593) (74,684) 84,040 income taxes (i) Net Income (Loss) before fair value adjustment, other income items and - - - 0.01 - - - - income taxes, per share - basic and diluted Net Income (Loss) and Comprehensive 26,571 510,336 108,018 1,488,845 59,194 21,947 3,079 4,099,344 Income (Loss) Net Income (Loss) and Comprehensive - 0.02 0.01 0.07 - - - 0.19 Income (Loss), per share - basic Net Income (Loss) and Comprehensive - 0.02 0.01 0.07 - - - 0.19 Income (Loss), per share - diluted Certain amounts from the unaudited quarterly financial statements of the Company have been reclassified in this table to conform with current period presentation. These reclassifications did not have any impact on the total net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss). Amounts may not agree with the previously filed financial statements. Liquidity and Capital Resources The Company had cash and cash equivalents of $1,356,768 as of September 30, 2023, which is sufficient to cover the Company's near-term cash requirements. If additional capital resources are required, management believes that it has the ability to raise sufficient funds for the continuation of operations. While management has been historically successful in raising the necessary capital, it cannot provide assurance that it will be able to obtain the required financing. The Company has commitments for capital expenditures related to the landlord's work in securing the new tenants. The Company currently has access of up to $6,000,000 in loan proceeds from a related party. As at September 30, 2023, $2,147,000 is outstanding on this loan. The Company is committed under a lease contract for the rental of its office premises in Toronto. To date, the Company has not paid any dividends on its shares and as of the date of this MD&A does not plan to pay dividends in the immediate future. The Company's objectives when managing capital are: to safeguard the entity's ability to continue as a going concern, so that it can continue to provide returns for shareholders and benefits to other stakeholders, and -7-

to provide adequate return to shareholders by obtaining an appropriate amount of debt commensurate with the level of risk, to reduce after-tax cost of capital. Third Quarter 2023 Major events and results relating to the quarter ending September 30, 2023 are covered in the section "Third Quarter 2023 Highlights". Changes in Accounting Policies IAS 12 Income Taxes (Amendment) In May 2021, the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) issued amendments to the recognition exemptions under IAS 12 Income Taxes which were incorporated into Part I of the CPA Canada Handbook - Accounting in September 2021. The amendments narrowed the scope of the recognition exemption to require an entity to recognize deferred tax on initial recognition of particular transactions, to the extent that transaction gives rise to equal taxable and deductible temporary differences. These amendments apply to transactions for which an entity recognizes both an asset and liability, for example leases and decommissioning liabilities. The amendments are effective for annual periods beginning on or after January 1, 2023, with early option permitted. The Company adopted the amendments effective January 1, 2023, with no material impact to the financial statements. IAS 8 Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors (Amendment) In February 2021, the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) issued amendments to IAS 8 Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors which were incorporated into Part I of the CPA Canada Handbook - Accounting in June 2021. The amendments introduce a new definition of 'accounting estimates' to replace the definition of 'change in accounting estimates' and also include clarifications intended to help entities distinguish changes in accounting policies from changes in accounting estimates. The amendments are effective for annual periods beginning on or after January 1, 2023, with early option permitted. The Company adopted the amendments effective January 1, 2023, with no material impact to the financial statements. Financial Instruments All of the Company's financial instruments are initially measured at fair value, with subsequent measurements dependent on the classification of each financial instrument as follows: -8-

Asset/Liability Classification under IFRS 9 Cash and cash equivalents Amortized cost Accounts receivable Amortized cost Investments FVTPL Interest receivable Amortized cost Other assets Amortized cost Accounts payable and accrued liabilities Amortized cost Mortgages Amortized cost Loan Payable Amortized cost Government loan payable Amortized cost Outstanding Share Data The Company is authorized to issue an unlimited number of common shares without par value. As of September 30, 2023, the Company had issued and outstanding 21,290,685 common shares with a recorded value of $7,453,322. The Company is also authorized to issue an unlimited number of preference shares without par value, of which none have been issued. Off-Balance Sheet Arrangements The Company had no off-balance sheet transactions for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 or the year ended December 31, 2022. Related Party Transactions During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company: Charged rent at 1240 Bay Street to related parties, Plato Gold Corp., $1,800 (September 30, 2022 - $1,800) and Ceyx Properties Ltd., $2,700 (September 30, 2022 - $2,700). The companies are related parties of the Company by virtue of the fact that they both have the same President of the Company. As at September 30, 2023, included in accounts receivable is an amount of $20,400 (December 31, 2022 - $18,600) due from these related parties. Was charged consulting fees for financial and management services of $121,261 (September 30, 2022 - $106,492) by Greg K. W. Wong, an officer of the Company. As at September 30, 2023, accounts payable and accrued liabilities included $Nil (December 31, 2022 - $Nil) of consulting fees payable to this officer. -9-