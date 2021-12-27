Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Gulf Resources, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GURE   US40251W4087

GULF RESOURCES, INC.

(GURE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gulf Resources Announces the Receipt of Governmental Notification to Temporarily Close Bromine Facilities

12/27/2021 | 08:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHOUGUANG, China, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gulf Resources, Inc. (Nasdaq: GURE) ("Gulf Resources" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of bromine, crude salt and specialty chemical products in China today announced that it received an oral notification from the government of Shouguang City on December 23, 2021, pursuant to which all bromine facilities in Shouguang City will be temporarily closed from December 28, 2021 until February 21, 2022 8:00 AM China Time. To comply with such notification, the Company expects to temporarily stop production at its bromine facilities during the aforesaid period.

We believe this seasonal closure ordered by the government is part of governmental action plan to curb air pollution, which becomes worse in the winter, and improve the comprehensive development efficiency of brine resources.

The Company does not anticipate the closure will have a significant impact on the Company’s business for the 4th quarter, for all of year 2021, or for 2022.

Further, in 2020-2021, the prior seasonal closure went from December 25, 2020 until February 19, 2021 8:00 AM China Time, there is the similar number of closure days ordered by these two government notifications.

In general, winter is a slow period for bromine sales. Our customers are closed for Chinese New Year, so they do not place large orders prior to their closure. Further, crude salt is difficult to be processed during the coldest months because of low temperatures.

For the 4th quarter and for year 2021, the closure takes place with only 4 days remaining in the year.

For 2022, the company’s business is always closed for Chinese New Year, which begins on February 1, 2022.

About Gulf Resources, Inc.

Gulf Resources, Inc. operates through three wholly-owned subsidiaries, Shouguang City Haoyuan Chemical Company Limited ("SCHC"), Shouguang Yuxin Chemical Industry Co., Limited ("SYCI"), and Daying County Haoyuan Chemical Company Limited (“DCHC”). The company believes that it is one of the largest producers of bromine in China. Elemental Bromine is used to manufacture a wide variety of compounds utilized in industry and agriculture. Through SYCI, the Company manufactures chemical products utilized in a variety of applications, including oil and gas field explorations and papermaking chemical agents, and materials for human and animal antibiotics. DCHC was established to further explore and develop natural gas and brine resources (including bromine and crude salt) in China. For more information, visit www.gulfresourcesinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release contain forward-looking information about Gulf Resources and its subsidiaries business and products within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. The actual results may differ materially depending on a number of risk factors including, but not limited to, the general economic and business conditions in the PRC, future product development and production capabilities, shipments to end customers, market acceptance of new and existing products, additional competition from existing and new competitors for bromine and other oilfield and power production chemicals, changes in technology, the ability to make future bromine asset purchases, and various other factors beyond its control. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this Cautionary Statement and the risks factors detailed in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Gulf Resources undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

CONTACT: Gulf Resources, Inc.

Web:http://www.gulfresourcesinc.com
 Director of Investor Relations
 Helen Xu (Haiyan Xu)
 beishengrong@vip.163.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about GULF RESOURCES, INC.
08:31aGulf Resources Announces the Receipt of Governmental Notification to Temporarily Close ..
GL
12/03GULF RESOURCES : Provides Guidance for the 4th Quarter 2021 - Form 8-K
PU
12/03Gulf Resources, Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fourth Quarter 2021
CI
11/30GULF RESOURCES, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
11/16GULF RESOURCES : Announces Third Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
11/15GULF RESOURCES : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/15GULF RESOURCES, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
11/15Earnings Flash (GURE) GULF RESOURCES Posts Q3 EPS $0.52
MT
11/15Gulf Resources, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months End..
CI
11/15Gulf Resources Announces Third Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 28,2 M - -
Net income 2020 -8,42 M - -
Net cash 2020 83,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,72x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 46,8 M 46,8 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -6,19x
EV / Sales 2020 -1,50x
Nbr of Employees 585
Free-Float 62,9%
Chart GULF RESOURCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Gulf Resources, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GULF RESOURCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Xiao Bin Liu Chief Executive Officer & Director
Min Li Chief Financial Officer
Ming Yang Chairman
Nai Hui Miao Chief Operating Officer, Secretary & Director
Shi Tong Jiang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GULF RESOURCES, INC.8.50%47
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION13.02%91 553
AIR LIQUIDE12.09%80 450
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.11.21%49 924
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-1.21%30 134
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.30.15%28 076