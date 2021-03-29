Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Gulf Resources, Inc.    GURE

GULF RESOURCES, INC.

(GURE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gulf Resources : Late Filing Notice (SEC Filing - NT 10-K)

03/29/2021 | 04:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 12b-25

NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING

SEC FILE NUMBER
001 34499
CUSIP NUMBER
40251W 408
(Check One): x Form 10-K ¨ Form 20-F ¨ Form 11-K ¨ Form 10-Q ¨ Form N-SAR
¨ Form N-CSR

For Period Ended: December 31, 2020

☐ Transition Report on Form 10-K
☐ Transition Report on Form 20-F
☐ Transition Report on Form 11-K
☐ Transition Report on Form 10-Q
☐ Transition Report on Form N-SAR

For the Transition Period Ended: ______________

Read attached instruction sheet before preparing form. Please Print or Type.

Nothing in this form shall be construed to imply that the Commission has verified any information contained herein.

If the notification relates to a portion of the filing checked above, identify the Item(s) to which the notification relates:

PART I

REGISTRANT INFORMATION

Full Name of Registrant

Gulf Resources, Inc.

Former Name if Applicable
Address of Principal Executive Office (Street and Number)


Level 11,Vegetable Building, Industrial Park of the East

City, State and Zip Code
Shouguang City, Shandong, China 262700

PART II
RULES 12b-25(b) AND (c)

If the subject report could not be filed without unreasonable effort or expense and the registrant seeks relief pursuant to Rule 12b-25(b), the following should be completed. (Check box if appropriate)

(a) The reasons described in reasonable detail in Part III of this form could not be eliminated without unreasonable effort or expense;

(b) The subject annual report, semi-annual report, transition report on Form 10-K, Form 20-F, 11-K, Form N-SAR or From N-CSR, or portion thereof, will be filed on or before the fifteenth calendar day following the prescribed due date; or the subject quarterly report of transition report on Form 10-Q, or portion thereof will be filed on or before the fifth calendar day following the prescribed due date; and

(c) The accountant's statement or other exhibit required by Rule 12b-25(c) has been attached if applicable.

PART III
NARRATIVE

State below in reasonable detail the reasons why Forms 10-K, 20-F, 11-K, 10-Q, N-SAR, N-CSR, or the transition report or portion thereof, could not be filed within the prescribed time period.


The annual report of the registrant on Form 10-K could not be filed within the prescribed time period due to the fact that the Company was unable to finalize its financial results without unreasonable expense or effort, which resulted from the circumstances related to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. Specifically, (a) the registrant's receipt of information from certain third parties related to the completion of its audit has been delayed, and (b) the registrant's personnel responsible for its financial reporting function had been adversely affected due to the travel restriction measures in China. As a result, the Company could not solicit and obtain the necessary review of the Form 10-K in a timely fashion prior to the due date of the report.

PART IV
OTHER INFORMATION

(1) Name and telephone number of person to contact in regard to this notification

Xiaobin Liu

+86(536)

567 0008

(Name) (Area Code) (Telephone Number)
(2) Have all other periodic reports required under Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30 of the Investment Company Act of 1940 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter) period that the registrant was required to file such reports) been filed? If answer is no, identify report(s). x Yes o No
(3) Is it anticipated that any significant change in results of operations from the corresponding period for the last fiscal year will be reflected by the earnings statements to be included in the subject report or portion thereof? oYes x No
If so, attach an explanation of the anticipated change, both narratively and quantitatively, and, if appropriate, state the reasons why a reasonable estimate of the results cannot be made.

Gulf Resources, Inc.
(Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)

Has caused this notification to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Date: March29, 2021 By: /s/Min Li
 Name: Min Li
Title: Chief Financial Officer

INSTRUCTION: The form may be signed by an executive officer of the registrant or by any other duly authorized representative. The name and title of the person signing the form shall be typed or printed beneath the signature. If the statement is signed on behalf of the registrant by an authorized representative (other than an executive officer), evidence of the representative's authority to sign on behalf of the registrant shall be filed with the form.

ATTENTION
Intentional misstatements or omissions of fact constitute Federal Criminal Violations (See 18 U.S.C. 1001).

GENERAL INSTRUCTIONS

1. This form is required by Rule 12b-25 (17 CFR 240.12b-25) of the General Rules and Regulations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
2. One signed original and four conformed copies of this form and amendments thereto must be completed and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Washington, D.C. 20549, in accordance with Rule 0-3 of the General Rules and Regulations under the Act. The information contained in or filed with the form will be made a matter of public record in the Commission files.
3. A manually signed copy of the form and amendments thereto shall be filed with each national securities exchange on which any class of securities of the registrant is registered.
4. Amendments to the notifications must also be filed on form 12b-25 but need not restate information that has been correctly furnished. The form shall be clearly identified as an amended notification.

Disclaimer

Gulf Resources Inc. published this content on 29 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2021 20:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GULF RESOURCES, INC.
04:09pGULF RESOURCES  : Late Filing Notice (SEC Filing - NT 10-K)
PU
03/18GULF RESOURCES  : Provides Updates On Its Business Operation
AQ
01/29GULF RESOURCES  : provides business update and reports Second Quarter 2020 Finan..
PU
2020GULF RESOURCES, INC.  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
2020GULF RESOURCES  : Provides Guidance for fourth quarter 2020 and Announces the Re..
AQ
2020GULF RESOURCES, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
2020GULF RESOURCES : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2020GULF RESOURCES : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2020GULF RESOURCES  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
2020GULF RESOURCES  : Earnings Flash (GURE) GULF RESOURCES Posts Q3 Revenue $10.5M
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 10,6 M - -
Net income 2019 -25,8 M - -
Net cash 2019 89,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,94x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 43,8 M 43,8 M -
EV / Sales 2018 -54,0x
EV / Sales 2019 -6,19x
Nbr of Employees 606
Free-Float 63,9%
Chart GULF RESOURCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Gulf Resources, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GULF RESOURCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Xiao Bin Liu Chief Executive Officer & Director
Min Li CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Ming Yang Chairman
Nai Hui Miao Chief Operating Officer, Secretary & Director
Shi Tong Jiang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GULF RESOURCES, INC.6.31%43
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION7.50%88 151
AIR LIQUIDE1.83%75 143
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.18.88%54 712
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.1.93%36 740
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.15.18%35 963
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ