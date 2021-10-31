Gulf Union Al Ahlia Cooperative Insurance Co. Announces the appointment of a financial advisor to manage the subscription of Rights Issue
With reference to the announcement of Gulf Union Al Ahlia Cooperative Insurance Co. on 20/10/2021 Corresponding to 14/03/1443 H regarding the Board's Recommendation for Capital Increase by Offering Rights Issue, the Company announces the appointment of Falcom Financial Services as a financial advisor to manage the subscription of Rights Issue
Name of Financial Advisor
Falcom Financial Services
Financial Advisor Appointment Date
2021-10-31 Corresponding to 1443-03-25
Additional Information
Announcements will be made later upon submitting the request for capital increase to the Capital Market Authority for approval, and for any future developments once they are available and must be announced.
