  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Gulf Union Alahlia Cooperative Insurance Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8120   SA000A0MR898

GULF UNION ALAHLIA COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY

(8120)
NewsCompanyFinancials 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gulf Union Al Ahlia Cooperative Insurance Co. Announces the appointment of a financial advisor to manage the subscription of Rights Issue

10/31/2021 | 09:07am EDT
Gulf Union Al Ahlia Cooperative Insurance Co. Announces the appointment of a financial advisor to manage the subscription of Rights Issue

Introduction With reference to the announcement of Gulf Union Al Ahlia Cooperative Insurance Co. on 20/10/2021 Corresponding to 14/03/1443 H regarding the Board's Recommendation for Capital Increase by Offering Rights Issue, the Company announces the appointment of Falcom Financial Services as a financial advisor to manage the subscription of Rights Issue
Name of Financial Advisor Falcom Financial Services
Financial Advisor Appointment Date 2021-10-31 Corresponding to 1443-03-25
Additional Information Announcements will be made later upon submitting the request for capital increase to the Capital Market Authority for approval, and for any future developments once they are available and must be announced.

The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

Gulf Union Co-Operative Insurance Company SJSC published this content on 31 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2021 13:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 491 M 131 M 131 M
Net income 2020 -45,6 M -12,2 M -12,2 M
Net cash 2020 172 M 45,9 M 45,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,96x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 413 M 110 M 110 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,35x
EV / Sales 2020 0,60x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,2%
Chart GULF UNION ALAHLIA COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Gulf Union Alahlia Cooperative Insurance Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GULF UNION ALAHLIA COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mesheal bin Ibrahim Saleh Al Shayea Chief Executive Officer
Osama Alawi Al Hashim Chief Financial Officer
Abdul Aziz Ali Al-Turki Non-Executive Chairman
Abdul Monem Abdullah Al Bouali Chief Technical Officer
Fawaz Talal Al Tamimi Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GULF UNION ALAHLIA COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY-11.76%110
MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED10.30%6 864
BUPA ARABIA FOR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY18.33%4 608
TRUPANION, INC.-14.46%4 120
THE COMPANY FOR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE7.90%2 866
NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED10.89%2 273