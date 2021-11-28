Gulf Union Alahlia Cooperative Insurance : Al Ahlia Cooperative Insurance Co. Announces obtaining SAMA's final approval on the company's three products

|
ELEMENT LIST
|
EXPLANATION
|
Introduction
|
Gulf Union Al Ahlia Cooperative Insurance Co. Announces obtaining SAMA's final approval on the company's three products for corporate Business
|
Date of Receiving the Approval
|
2021-11-22 Corresponding to 1443-04-17
|
Letter Number
|
Notification by E-mail
|
Letter Date
|
2021-11-22 Corresponding to 1443-04-17
|
Approved Product Products
|
1- Professional Indemnity Insurance - Architects & Civil Engineers
2- Professional Indemnity Insurance - Accountants
3- Professional Indemnity Insurance - Financial Advisors
