Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Gulf Union Alahlia Cooperative Insurance Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8120   SA000A0MR898

GULF UNION ALAHLIA COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY

(8120)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gulf Union Alahlia Cooperative Insurance : Announces an update on Gulf Union Al Ahlia Cooperative Insurance Co. announcement of its Board's Recommendation to Increase the Capital by Offering Rights Issue

12/05/2021 | 07:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ELEMENT LIST

EXPLANATION

Introduction

With reference to the announcement of Gulf Union Al Ahlia Cooperative Insurance Co. on 20/10/2021 Corresponding to 14/03/1443 H regarding the Board's Recommendation for Capital Increase by Offering Rights Issue,

The Company announces receiving a letter from Saudi Central Bank on 02/12/2021 corresponding to 27/04/1443 H which included SAMA approval to increase the company's capital from 229.4 Million riyals to 458.9 Million riyals by Offering Rights Issue, Provided that the company fulfills all the requirements of other official authorities. Note that the approval is valid for one year from its date to complete the capital increase process.

Previous Announcement

Gulf Union Al Ahlia Cooperative Insurance Co. announcement of its Board's Recommendation to Increase the Capital by Offering Rights Issue

Date of Previous Announcement on Tadawul's Website

2021-10-20 Corresponding to 1443-03-14

Percentage of fulfilled achievement

Not applicable.

Event's Expected Completion Date

Depends on the Capital Increase procedures

Reasons for Exceeding the Announced End Date

Not applicable.

The costs associated with the event, and if they have changed or not with indication of the reasons.

No Change.

Impact of the Delay on the Company's Financial Results

Not applicable.

Additional Information

Announcements will be made later upon submitting the request for capital increase to the Capital Market Authority for approval, and for any future developments once they are available and must be announced.

The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

Disclaimer

Gulf Union Co-Operative Insurance Company SJSC published this content on 05 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2021 12:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GULF UNION ALAHLIA COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY
07:12aGULF UNION ALAHLIA COOPERATIVE INSUR : Announces an update on Gulf Union Al Ahlia Cooperat..
PU
11/28GULF UNION ALAHLIA COOPERATIVE INSUR : Al Ahlia Cooperative Insurance Co. Announces obtain..
PU
11/11Gulf Union Alahlia Cooperative Insurance Company Reports Earnings Results for the Third..
CI
11/08إعلان شركة إتح&..
PU
11/08إعلان شركة إتح&..
PU
11/08إعلان شركة إتح&..
PU
11/08إعلان شركة إتح&..
PU
11/08Gulf Union Alahlia Cooperative Insurance Co. announces its Interim Financial Results fo..
PU
11/03Gulf Union Al Ahlia Cooperative Insurance Co. Announces obtaining the approval from Sau..
PU
10/31تعلن شركة إتحا&..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 491 M 131 M 131 M
Net income 2020 -45,6 M -12,1 M -12,1 M
Net cash 2020 172 M 45,9 M 45,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,96x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 394 M 105 M 105 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,35x
EV / Sales 2020 0,60x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,2%
Chart GULF UNION ALAHLIA COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Gulf Union Alahlia Cooperative Insurance Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GULF UNION ALAHLIA COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mesheal bin Ibrahim Saleh Al Shayea Chief Executive Officer
Osama Alawi Al Hashim Chief Financial Officer
Abdul Aziz Ali Al-Turki Non-Executive Chairman
Abdul Monem Abdullah Al Bouali Chief Technical Officer
Fawaz Talal Al Tamimi Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GULF UNION ALAHLIA COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY-15.88%105
MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED12.62%6 557
TRUPANION, INC.-0.34%4 504
BUPA ARABIA FOR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY12.77%4 391
THE COMPANY FOR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE-4.64%2 532
NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED16.58%2 235