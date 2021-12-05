Gulf Union Alahlia Cooperative Insurance : Announces an update on Gulf Union Al Ahlia Cooperative Insurance Co. announcement of its Board's Recommendation to Increase the Capital by Offering Rights Issue

With reference to the announcement of Gulf Union Al Ahlia Cooperative Insurance Co. on 20/10/2021 Corresponding to 14/03/1443 H regarding the Board's Recommendation for Capital Increase by Offering Rights Issue,

The Company announces receiving a letter from Saudi Central Bank on 02/12/2021 corresponding to 27/04/1443 H which included SAMA approval to increase the company's capital from 229.4 Million riyals to 458.9 Million riyals by Offering Rights Issue, Provided that the company fulfills all the requirements of other official authorities. Note that the approval is valid for one year from its date to complete the capital increase process.