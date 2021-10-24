Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Gulf Union Alahlia Cooperative Insurance Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8120   SA000A0MR898

GULF UNION ALAHLIA COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY

(8120)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gulf Union Alahlia Cooperative Insurance : Announces the Board's Recommendation to Increase the Capital by Offering Right Issues

10/24/2021 | 02:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ELEMENT LIST

EXPLANATION

Introduction

Gulf Union Al Ahlia Cooperative Insurance Co. Announces the Board's Recommendation for Capital Increase by Offering Rights Issue

Date of Board Meeting

2021-10-19 Corresponding to 1443-03-13

Target Amount

229,474,640 Saudi Riyals

Reasons for the increase

Supporting the company's future plans, Enhancing solvency margin position and Increasing Investment Income.

Eligibility date

Shareholders holding shares on the date of the Extraordinary General Assembly meeting in which capital increase through the issuance of right issues was resolved whose names so appear in the register of the Issuer's Shareholders at the Depository Center at the end of the second trading day following the date of the General Assembly's Meeting.

Approvals

The Capital Increase is Subject to Saudi Central Bank and Capital Market Authority and other regulatory authorities approvals in addition to the approval of the company's Extraordinary General Assembly

Appointment of Financial Advisor and Submission of the Capital Increase Application File to CMA

Announcements will be made later upon appointing a financial advisor for offering, as well as upon submitting the request for capital increase to the Capital Market Authority for approval.

The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

Disclaimer

Gulf Union Co-Operative Insurance Company SJSC published this content on 24 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2021 06:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GULF UNION ALAHLIA COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY
09/20GULF UNION ALAHLIA COOPERATIVE INSUR : 8120) added to S&P Pan Arab Composite
CI
08/29Gulf Union Alahlia Cooperative Insurance Company Reports Earnings Results for the Secon..
CI
08/19GULF UNION ALAHLIA COOPERATIVE INSUR : announces its Interim Financial Results for the Per..
PU
07/12GULF UNION ALAHLIA COOPERATIVE INSUR : Announces the Decrease of its Accumulated Losses to..
PU
06/29GULF UNION ALAHLIA COOPERATIVE INSUR : Announces that it received the Saudi Central Bank &..
PU
06/03GULF UNION ALAHLIA COOPERATIVE INSUR : announces to Invites its Shareholders to Attend the..
PU
05/26GULF UNION ALAHLIA COOPERATIVE INSUR : Alhalia Cooperative Insurance Company announces the..
PU
05/26Gulf Union Alahlia Cooperative Insurance Company Reports Earnings Results for the First..
CI
05/18GULF UNION ALAHLIA COOPERATIVE INSUR : Announces Measures to be Taken and Time Frames afte..
PU
05/18GULF UNION ALAHLIA COOPERATIVE INSUR : announces its Interim Financial Results for the Per..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 491 M 131 M 131 M
Net income 2020 -45,6 M -12,2 M -12,2 M
Net cash 2020 172 M 45,9 M 45,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,96x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 408 M 109 M 109 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,35x
EV / Sales 2020 0,60x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,2%
Chart GULF UNION ALAHLIA COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Gulf Union Alahlia Cooperative Insurance Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GULF UNION ALAHLIA COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mesheal bin Ibrahim Saleh Al Shayea Chief Executive Officer
Osama Alawi Al Hashim Chief Financial Officer
Abdul Aziz Ali Al-Turki Non-Executive Chairman
Abdul Monem Abdullah Al Bouali Chief Technical Officer
Fawaz Talal Al Tamimi Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GULF UNION ALAHLIA COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY-12.75%109
MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED15.61%7 163
BUPA ARABIA FOR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY19.15%4 640
TRUPANION, INC.-10.24%4 323
THE COMPANY FOR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE8.66%2 886
NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED15.41%2 355