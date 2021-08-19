Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Gulf Union Alahlia Cooperative Insurance Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8120   SA000A0MR898

GULF UNION ALAHLIA COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY

(8120)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gulf Union Alahlia Cooperative Insurance : announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-06-30 ( Six Months )

08/19/2021 | 03:04am EDT
1. The company made a Loss of SR 47,801 thousand after zakat and income tax in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to Profit of SR 8,949 thousand in the comparative period of last year and a Loss of SR 57,796 thousand in the first quarter of 2021. The company made a Loss of SR 105,598 thousand after zakat and income tax in the six-months period ended June 30, 2021 compared to a Profit of SR 2,803 thousand in the comparative period of last year.

2. Earnings or Loss per share has been calculated on the basis of Total earnings or Loss for the period after Zakat and income tax. Loss per share for second quarter of 2021 was SR (2.08) compared to Earnings per share of SR 0.60 for the comparative period of last year and a loss per share SR (2.52) in the first quarter of 2021. Loss per share for the six-months period ended on June 30, 2021 was SR (4.60) while it was Earnings per share of SR 0.19 for the comparative period of last year.

3. Total comprehensive Loss for second quarter of 2021 was SR 46,743 thousand compared to Profit of SR 18,072 thousand for the comparative period of last year and total comprehensive loss of SR 56,159 thousand for the first quarter of 2021. Total comprehensive Loss for the six-months period ended on June 30, 2021 was SR 102,901 thousand while it was Total comprehensive income of SR 5,129 thousand for the comparative period of last year.

4. Accumulated losses of the company reached 32.97% of its share capital. Amount of accumulated losses was SR 75,651 thousand while Share capital was SR 229,475 thousand as per second quarter financials. Date of accumulated losses reaching 32.97% of share capital was 30-06-2021. Reason was the increase in Total underwriting cost and expenses, Net. The company will take the necessary measures of listed companies related to those who their losses reached 20% or more of their share capital.

Disclaimer

Gulf Union Co-Operative Insurance Company SJSC published this content on 19 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2021 07:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
