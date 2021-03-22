Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  >  Gulf Union Alahlia Cooperative Insurance Company    8120   SA000A0MR898

GULF UNION ALAHLIA COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY

(8120)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gulf Union Alahlia Cooperative Insurance : Announces Resignation of the CEO and Managing Director

03/22/2021 | 03:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Board of Directors of Gulf Union Al Ahlia Cooperative Insurance Company, on its meeting held on Sunday 08 Shabaan 1442 H, corresponding to 21st March 2021 accepted the resignation of Mr. Munir Hashem Al Borno from the post of the Chief Executive Officer and from the post of Managing Director of Gulf Union Al Ahlia Cooperative Insurance Company. The resignation will be effective starting from 15 Jun 2021, hence, the last working day of Mr. Munir Al Borno will be Monday 14 Jun 2021.

The Chairman and the Members of the Board of Directors and all the employees of Gulf Union Al Ahlia express their sincere appreciation and gratitude to Mr. Munir Al Borno for his efforts during his tenure as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the Company. The Board of Directors appreciate the effective role of Mr. Munir Al Borno in managing the company during the previous period, which exceeds ten years, during which he provided his full support to all employees of the company and its Board of Directors to maintain the good position of the company and to achieve positive results. Wish him everlasting success professionally and personally.

Disclaimer

Gulf Union Co-Operative Insurance Company SJSC published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 07:46:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GULF UNION ALAHLIA COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY
03:47aGULF UNION ALAHLIA COOPERATIVE INSUR : Announces Resignation of the CEO and Mana..
PU
02/07GULF UNION COOPERATIVE INSURANCE  : Alahlia Cooperative Insurance Company announ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 382 M 102 M 102 M
Net income 2019 -29,1 M -7,77 M -7,77 M
Net cash 2019 59,0 M 15,7 M 15,7 M
P/E ratio 2019 -6,64x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 466 M 124 M 124 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,93x
EV / Sales 2019 0,35x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 78,9%
Chart GULF UNION ALAHLIA COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Gulf Union Alahlia Cooperative Insurance Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GULF UNION ALAHLIA COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Munir Hashim Abdulrazak Al-Borno Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Osama Alawi Al Hashim Chief Financial Officer
Abdul Aziz Ali Al-Turki Non-Executive Chairman
Abdul Monem Abdullah Al Bouali Chief Technical Officer
Fawaz Talal Al Tamimi Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GULF UNION ALAHLIA COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY-0.39%123
MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED-3.32%6 227
BUPA ARABIA FOR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY-6.71%3 615
TRUPANION, INC.-32.90%3 550
THE COMPANY FOR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE-2.76%2 573
SUL AMÉRICA S.A.-10.82%2 217
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ