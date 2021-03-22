Gulf Union Alahlia Cooperative Insurance : Announces Resignation of the CEO and Managing Director

The Board of Directors of Gulf Union Al Ahlia Cooperative Insurance Company, on its meeting held on Sunday 08 Shabaan 1442 H, corresponding to 21st March 2021 accepted the resignation of Mr. Munir Hashem Al Borno from the post of the Chief Executive Officer and from the post of Managing Director of Gulf Union Al Ahlia Cooperative Insurance Company. The resignation will be effective starting from 15 Jun 2021, hence, the last working day of Mr. Munir Al Borno will be Monday 14 Jun 2021.

The Chairman and the Members of the Board of Directors and all the employees of Gulf Union Al Ahlia express their sincere appreciation and gratitude to Mr. Munir Al Borno for his efforts during his tenure as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the Company. The Board of Directors appreciate the effective role of Mr. Munir Al Borno in managing the company during the previous period, which exceeds ten years, during which he provided his full support to all employees of the company and its Board of Directors to maintain the good position of the company and to achieve positive results. Wish him everlasting success professionally and personally.