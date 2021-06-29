Gulf Union Alahlia Cooperative Insurance : Announces that it received the Saudi Central Bank “No-Objection” on the Online Insurance Activities

ELEMENT LIST EXPLANATION Announcement Detail Gulf Union Al Ahlia Cooperative Insurance Company would like to announce that it received the Saudi Central Bank No-Objection on transferring the Online Insurance Activities from Al Ahlia Cooperative Insurance Company (previously) to Gulf Union Al Ahlia Cooperative Insurance Company, where this no objection enables Gulf Union Al Ahlia Cooperative Insurance Company to sell the following products through its website: (1- Medical malpractice Insurance, 2- Travel Insurance, 3- Third Party Liability Motor Insurance, 4- Comprehensive Motor Insurance). It is to be noted that Gulf Union Al Ahlia Travel Insurance product does not cover Covid-19.

