  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Gulf Union Alahlia Cooperative Insurance Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8120   SA000A0MR898

GULF UNION ALAHLIA COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY

(8120)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Gulf Union Alahlia Cooperative Insurance : Announces that it received the Saudi Central Bank "No-Objection" on the Online Insurance Activities
06/29/2021 | 01:42am EDT

06/29/2021 | 01:42am EDT
Gulf Union Al Ahlia Cooperative Insurance Company would like to announce that it received the Saudi Central Bank No-Objection on transferring the Online Insurance Activities from Al Ahlia Cooperative Insurance Company (previously) to Gulf Union Al Ahlia Cooperative Insurance Company, where this no objection enables Gulf Union Al Ahlia Cooperative Insurance Company to sell the following products through its website: (1- Medical malpractice Insurance, 2- Travel Insurance, 3- Third Party Liability Motor Insurance, 4- Comprehensive Motor Insurance). It is to be noted that Gulf Union Al Ahlia Travel Insurance product does not cover Covid-19.

The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

Gulf Union Co-Operative Insurance Company SJSC published this content on 29 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2021 05:41:53 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 491 M 131 M 131 M
Net income 2020 -45,6 M -12,2 M -12,2 M
Net cash 2020 172 M 45,9 M 45,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,96x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 514 M 137 M 137 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,35x
EV / Sales 2020 0,60x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mesheal Ibrahim Al Shayea Chief Executive Officer
Osama Alawi Al Hashim Chief Financial Officer
Abdul Aziz Ali Al-Turki Non-Executive Chairman
Abdul Monem Abdullah Al Bouali Chief Technical Officer
Fawaz Talal Al Tamimi Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GULF UNION ALAHLIA COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY9.80%129
MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED4.65%6 572
TRUPANION, INC.-4.39%4 492
BUPA ARABIA FOR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE COMPANY5.07%4 061
SUL AMÉRICA S.A.-16.93%2 823
THE COMPANY FOR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE5.90%2 817